PM Modi’s Schoolmate Asgar Vora Gets Disputed Land Back From BJP MLA Days After Meeting PM

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Man met PM Modi about decades-old property dispute.

Developer surrendered construction permission for disputed property.

Police complaint against Vora and associate withdrawn.

Municipal authorities summoned firms for September 16 hearing.

An 81-year-old man who studied with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat has secured a major breakthrough in a decades-old property dispute in Maharashtra's Mira-Bhayandar, days after raising the matter directly with the Prime Minister. Asgar Ali Vora, a former classmate of Modi at BN School in Vadnagar, met him on September 8 and sought intervention over land in Bhayandar East that he says was taken over through disputed documents. Soon after the meeting, a developer connected to BJP leader Narendra Mehta surrendered its construction permission for the disputed property.

Vora's Long Property Fight

Vora told the Prime Minister that he had purchased around 2,810 square metres of land in Navghar in 1989 through a registered agreement and had retained ownership of the property. According to Vora, documents surfaced in 2011 that divided the land into two portions without his knowledge or consent. One part was attributed to Swayam Builders, while the other was linked to Seven Eleven Constructions, a company associated with Mehta, as per reports.

The dispute deepened after the Town Planning Department of the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation reportedly permitted construction on the property despite Vora's objections over ownership.

Vora has maintained that the documents used to divide the land were fabricated. He also pointed out that an FIR registered in 2015 had not resulted in a resolution of the dispute.

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Developer Gives Up Permit

A significant development followed Vora's meeting with Modi. Seven Eleven Construction Private Limited informed the Assistant Director of Town Planning at the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation that it was surrendering its commencement certificate for the disputed site.

The developer said it had obtained the property through a registered deed dated June 13, 2019. It subsequently received construction approval on April 17, 2026.

However, amid the continuing ownership dispute, the company decided to relinquish the construction permission. It also sought cancellation of the approval and a refund of fees paid to the civic authority.

The surrender of the permit represents a significant change in the status of the disputed property, where construction had earlier been approved despite the ownership claims raised by Vora.

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Complaint Also Withdrawn

Another development has emerged ahead of a municipal hearing scheduled for September 16. According to sources, Mehta approached Vora's associate Ajay Dhokha over a 2015 police complaint. The complaint had accused Dhokha and Vora of trespassing and intimidation, as per reports.

Sources said discussions subsequently led to the withdrawal of the complaint. Documents relating to both the withdrawal and the surrender of the construction permission were submitted to the authorities ahead of the scheduled hearing.

The developments have come after Vora personally raised the dispute with Modi and requested a CBI investigation into the matter.

Officials Summoned Firms

Vora said he remained hopeful that the intervention would help bring an end to the prolonged dispute. Municipal authorities have reportedly summoned representatives of both companies for questioning on September 16 as they examine the competing claims and documents connected with the property.

The dispute has remained unresolved for years despite the FIR filed in 2015, with Vora continuing to maintain that the documents used to alter the ownership records were created without his knowledge.

Minister Backs Schoolmate

Maharashtra Transport Minister and Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik also referred to the meeting between Vora and Modi.

Sarnaik shared photographs from the interaction and expressed confidence that the Prime Minister would ensure justice for his "schoolmate."

The latest developments have therefore brought renewed attention to a property dispute that had remained unresolved for decades, with the surrender of the construction permit and withdrawal of the police complaint emerging as key developments ahead of the September 16 municipal proceedings.