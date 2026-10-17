Pir Nigah shrine in Himachal's Una brought under govt control; notification issued

Una (HP), Oct 16 (PTI): The renowned Pir Nigah shrine, located in Basoli village here has been brought under government control.

A notification in this regard was issued by the state government's Department of Language, Art and Culture under provisions of Himachal Pradesh Hindu Public Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act, 1984, with the shrine now included in Schedule-I, officials said on Friday.

In exercise of powers conferred under sub-section (1) of Section 29 of the Act, the inclusion of Pir Nigah Temple, Una has been approved, a notification issued by the Governor said.

Stating the move was necessary in public interest to ensure better administration, security, and preservation of the shrine's properties, officials said copies of the notification have been sent to concerned officers for follow up action.

Pir Nigah, often referred to as a dargah, is a famous Sufi shrine and pilgrimage site in Basoli village of Amb tehsil, around 8 km from Una town. As per locals, the site is named after Pandit Nigahiya who lived in a nearby village.

The complex features unique rock-cut cave shrines carved into the hillside and local lores trace the origin of these caves to the Pandavas of the Mahabharata.

Pir Nigah Dargah is a renowned religious site, with devotees from across faiths visiting the shrine every Thursday, and a grand fair held annually during the month of 'Chaitra' on 'Jyeshtha Thursday' (first Thursday of Solar calender).

According to historians, the site was established during the Pandavas era and named after a man called Pandit Nigahiya, who suffered from leprosy, and lived in a village near this site.

Learning about his disease, some suggested that 'Lakhdata Peer Ji', a saint who visited the forests nearby Basoli village, might be able to cure him. The Brahmin stayed at this location and began to worship the 'peer'.

Eventually, the saint appeared and instructed Nigahiya to bathe at a nearby pond.

After taking bath in the pond, Nigahiya was cured of his leprosy and when the 'peer' prepared to leave, he insisted on going with him. But, the saint instructed him to remain at this site and continue his prayers and worship.

The official history of Una district describes the central feature of the shrine as a cavern hewn out of solid rock and as per traditional accounts recorded by the district administration, it was initially associated with Hindu 'pandas' and later appropriated by Muslims.

The Basoli panchayat administered Pir Nigaha since 1965, with the panchayat secretary acting as shrine secretary and elected panchayat members forming its management committee.

The shrine's management changed after Panchayati Raj institutions were dissolved ahead of recent local-body elections and Una district administration took over the shrine, its funds, and offerings and appointed Una block development officer as administrator.

Offerings received at the shrine have been substantial and after expenses for administration, security, devotee welfare, and development, surplus funds were historically used for panchayat development works in Basoli.

This arrangement continued even after a new panchayat was formed in June 2026, prompting Basoli residents and elected representatives to demand that management be returned to the gram panchayat.

On October 14, the Himachal Pradesh government notified bringing the shrine under state control, including it under Schedule-I of the Himachal Pradesh Hindu Public Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act, 1984. PTI COR BPL ARB

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