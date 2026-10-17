Call on US side to ensure safety, security of Indian nationals: MEA on Illinois incident

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI): Describing the alleged plot to carry out a mass shooting targeting a Hindu temple in Illinois as a matter of "deep concern" for New Delhi, India on Friday called on the US to ensure the safety, security and well-being of Indian nationals in that country.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said this in response to a query during his bi-weekly media briefing.

A 19-year-old was arrested in Palatine near Chicago for allegedly planning a mass shooting at the Sri Venkateswara Temple in Aurora, Illinois on Sunday. The plan failed as the gun carried by the teenager jammed and could not fire.

He appeared in court on October 14 and was charged with one count of making a terror threat and one count of unlawful possession of weapons.

The MEA spokesperson described the Illinois incident as a "matter of deep concern".

"At the same time it is something that shows or highlights the increasing cases of hate crimes and racial discrimination against the Indian community in the United States," he said.

"We have taken note of the action that the US law enforcement authorities have undertaken, once this incident happened. But, we call on the US side to ensure the safety, security and well-being of Indian nationals in the United States," the MEA spokesperson said.

India on Thursday said it was deeply concerned by reports of an alleged plot to carry out a mass shooting targeting a Hindu temple in Illinois in the US and underlined that the incident adds to growing concerns over "racist hostility and anti-India hate" in that country.

A large number of US lawmakers and advocacy groups have expressed shock over this incident, saying anti-India hatred was turning into violence.

In a separate query, Jaiswal was asked what reactions are coming from abroad on the protests in Delhi, and how is the MEA looking at it.

"We have institutions and agencies that are keeping an eye on it, and they are doing what they have to do," he said.

On a question of the US-Russia diesel deal, Jaiswal said, "We do not wish to comment on commercial arrangements struck by other countries except to say that we have always advocated for stability in global energy markets." PTI KND SKY

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