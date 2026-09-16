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Govt Appoints Preity Zinta, Suniel Shetty Among 18 New Censor Board Members-Full List
The Government of India has reconstituted the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with immediate effect for a period of three years. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued the notification on Wednesday, under the Cinematograph Act, 1952 and the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 2024.
New CBFC Members
The reconstituted board has 18 members:
- Vinod Anupam
- Manoj Joshi
- Abhishek Jain
- Ricky Kej
- Priyadarshan
- Suniel Shetty
- Hansraj Hans
- Supriya Yarlagadda
- Yatindra Mishra
- Roopali Ganguly
- Preity Zinta
- Neela Madhab Panda
- Pankaj Tripathi
- Prosenjit Chatterjee
- Pallavi Joshi
- Nishigandha Wad
- Waman Kendre
- Ramesh Patange
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