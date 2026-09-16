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English NewsEntertainmentGovt Appoints Preity Zinta, Suniel Shetty Among 18 New Censor Board Members-Full List

Govt Appoints Preity Zinta, Suniel Shetty Among 18 New Censor Board Members-Full List

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 16 Sep 2026 07:37 PM (IST)

The Government of India has reconstituted the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with immediate effect for a period of three years. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued the notification on Wednesday, under the Cinematograph Act, 1952 and the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 2024.

New CBFC Members

The reconstituted board has 18 members:

  1. Vinod Anupam
  2. Manoj Joshi
  3. Abhishek Jain
  4. Ricky Kej
  5. Priyadarshan
  6. Suniel Shetty
  7. Hansraj Hans
  8. Supriya Yarlagadda
  9. Yatindra Mishra
  10. Roopali Ganguly
  11. Preity Zinta
  12. Neela Madhab Panda
  13. Pankaj Tripathi
  14. Prosenjit Chatterjee
  15. Pallavi Joshi
  16. Nishigandha Wad
  17. Waman Kendre
  18. Ramesh Patange

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Sep 2026 07:37 PM (IST)
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