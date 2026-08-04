Heated Exchange At Defence Panel As Rahul Gandhi Raises Sainik Schools Issue: Sources

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Gandhi raised Sainik Schools privatization in a committee meeting.

Gandhi alleged RSS-linked entities gained control; BJP MPs objected.

Chairman will seek government details on private organizations' roles.

A meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence witnessed a heated exchange after Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi raised the issue of the alleged privatisation of Sainik Schools, sources told ABP News.

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence members met on Tuesday. Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Pawan Khera, TMC MP Mohua Moitra, BJP MP Radha Mohan Singh, BJP MP, Sudhanshu Trivedi, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram and others were part of the meeting.

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Rahul Gandhi Flags 'Privatisation' of Sainik Schools

According to sources, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the management of Sainik Schools was increasingly being handed over to RSS-linked organisations and other private entities, calling the move "wrong".

Sources said a BJP MP strongly objected to the allegation and asked Rahul Gandhi to provide evidence linking organisations such as Vidya Bharati with the RSS.

The BJP member reportedly told Rahul Gandhi that such allegations should not be made without factual backing and asked him to produce documentary proof.

Chairman Seeks Detailed Information

According to sources, Parliamentary Standing Committee Chairman Radha Mohan Singh intervened during the discussion and said the committee would seek detailed information from the government regarding the role being assigned to private organisations in the operation of Sainik Schools.

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The issue is expected to be taken up further after the government furnishes the requested details, sources added.