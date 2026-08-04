Heated Exchange At Defence Panel As Rahul Gandhi Raises Sainik Schools Issue: Sources

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English NewsNewsIndiaRahul Gandhi Flags 'Privatisation' Of Sainik Schools, BJP Demands Proof At Defence Panel Meet: Sources

Rahul Gandhi Flags 'Privatisation' Of Sainik Schools, BJP Demands Proof At Defence Panel Meet: Sources

A Defence panel meeting saw a heated exchange after Rahul alleged Sainik Schools were being handed to RSS-linked bodies. A BJP MP demanded proof, while the chairman sought details from the government.

Written By : Mohit Dubey |  Updated at : 04 Aug 2026 06:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rahul Gandhi raised Sainik Schools privatization in a committee meeting.
  • Gandhi alleged RSS-linked entities gained control; BJP MPs objected.
  • Chairman will seek government details on private organizations' roles.

A meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence witnessed a heated exchange after Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi raised the issue of the alleged privatisation of Sainik Schools, sources told ABP News.

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence members met on Tuesday. Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Pawan Khera, TMC MP Mohua Moitra, BJP MP Radha Mohan Singh, BJP MP, Sudhanshu Trivedi, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram and others were part of the meeting.

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Rahul Gandhi Flags 'Privatisation' of Sainik Schools

According to sources, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the management of Sainik Schools was increasingly being handed over to RSS-linked organisations and other private entities, calling the move "wrong".

Sources said a BJP MP strongly objected to the allegation and asked Rahul Gandhi to provide evidence linking organisations such as Vidya Bharati with the RSS.

The BJP member reportedly told Rahul Gandhi that such allegations should not be made without factual backing and asked him to produce documentary proof.

Chairman Seeks Detailed Information

According to sources, Parliamentary Standing Committee Chairman Radha Mohan Singh intervened during the discussion and said the committee would seek detailed information from the government regarding the role being assigned to private organisations in the operation of Sainik Schools.

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The issue is expected to be taken up further after the government furnishes the requested details, sources added.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What issue did Rahul Gandhi raise in the Defence Committee meeting?

Rahul Gandhi flagged the alleged privatisation of Sainik Schools, claiming their management was increasingly given to RSS-linked and other private entities.

How did a BJP MP react to Rahul Gandhi's allegations?

A BJP MP strongly objected, asking Rahul Gandhi to provide evidence linking organizations like Vidya Bharati with the RSS. The MP demanded factual backing for the claims.

What action did the Parliamentary Standing Committee Chairman take?

Chairman Radha Mohan Singh intervened, stating the committee would seek detailed information from the government regarding private organizations' role in the operation of Sainik Schools.

About the author Mohit Dubey

Mohit Dubey, associated with ABP News, is a seasoned journalist recognised for his coverage of national politics, Parliament, and grassroots reporting. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Lucknow and a Postgraduate Diploma in Public Administration. He later earned a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Aurobindo Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, and completed an MA in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University.

He was elected National Treasurer of the Press Club of India. His reporting portfolio spans political developments as well as parliamentary affairs.

Over the course of his career, he has extensively covered several major electoral events, including the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections of 2007, 2013, 2017 and 2022, along with the Lok Sabha elections of 2009, 2014, 2019 and 2024. He has also reported from the ground during Assembly elections in multiple states across the country.

Among his notable assignments are exclusive field reports from the 2013 Uttarakhand floods, coverage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s transition from Gujarat to Delhi, and continuous reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. He also provided comprehensive coverage of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and Nyay Yatra.
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Published at : 04 Aug 2026 06:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Gandhi Sainik School RSS : Rahul Gandhi
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