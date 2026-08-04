'Joker Cabinet Has Taken Hold': MK Stalin's Scathing Attack On Vijay Government

DMK president and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Vijay-led TVK government after the Madras High Court directed police to release Tamil Nadu Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin following questioning in connection with the Trisha remark case.

In a statement, Stalin alleged that the government used police action against Udhayanidhi to divert attention from the Cauvery water dispute and the proposed Mekedatu dam project.

'Arrogance Paves The Way For Destruction'

Beginning his statement with the remark, "Arrogance paves the way for destruction; persistent arrogance hastens destruction!", Stalin said the protest in Thanjavur was organised to condemn what he described as the government's failure to protect Tamil Nadu's rights over the Cauvery river and oppose the Mekedatu dam project.

He said the demonstration was attended by farmers, DMK workers and members of the public.

Defends Udhayanidhi's Speech

Defending Udhayanidhi Stalin's speech at the protest, Stalin said:

"...An inept dummy Chief Minister can't bring Cauvery water, can't even speak up to stop the Mekedatu dam; farmers are shedding tears in agony, yet ministers and the Chief Minister are the ones weeping over the movie he acted in—a Joker cabinet has taken hold in Tamil Nadu."

According to Stalin, the government failed to respond to those allegations and instead chose to initiate police action against the Leader of the Opposition.

Alleges Attempt To Divert Attention

Stalin alleged that the action against Udhayanidhi was intended to shift focus from the Cauvery issue.

"In a bid to conceal the government's glaring failure on the Cauvery issue by diverting attention from the problem itself, a police contingent arrived at Opposition Leader Udhayanidhi's residence this morning and arrested him in a brazen manner," he said.

He further claimed that despite Udhayanidhi's constitutional position as Leader of the Opposition, he was taken to Thanjavur and booked under multiple legal provisions.

ALSO READ: Centre Summons Meta's Public Policy Chief On August 5 Over PM Modi Post Row: Sources

Questions Timing Ahead Of Assembly Session

Stalin pointed out that the Tamil Nadu Assembly is scheduled to meet on Wednesday for the presentation of the financial statement and argued that "the cabinet-eligible Opposition Leader must be present in the House", alleging that the police action was aimed at preventing Udhayanidhi from attending the session.

Cites High Court Proceedings

Referring to the Madras High Court proceedings, Stalin said the State's counsel informed the court that there was "no intention to arrest" Udhayanidhi and that he would be released after questioning.

Questioning the police action, Stalin asked:

"If the goal is truly to conduct an inquiry, why not do it right there in Chennai? Why drag him to Thanjavur? Why file cases under multiple sections that prevent bail?"

He said the Madras High Court's direction to "release Udhayanidhi today" was "a resounding blow to the BJP's fascist tendencies".

Levels Fresh Allegations Against Vijay Government

Stalin also alleged that since assuming office, Chief Minister Vijay has repeatedly ordered action against those critical of him or his government.

He claimed that Assembly members Anitha Radhakrishnan and Markandeyan had faced action, students protesting against NEET were prevented from demonstrating, protests at Chennai's Marina Beach were not allowed, farmers' agitations were dismissed as politically motivated, and permission for an anti-NEET vehicle rally was denied.

Thanks Supporters, Defends DMK Leader

Stalin thanked political leaders who criticised Udhayanidhi's arrest but expressed disappointment with those who, according to him, condemned the DMK leader without first verifying the facts.

He maintained that Udhayanidhi had not made any obscene remarks or personally targeted anyone during his speech, adding that he would apologise immediately if such a remark had been made.

In a fresh attack on the Chief Minister, Stalin said, "From the moment he assumed office, instead of striving to fulfill promises, Chief Minister Vijay—content to roam as a mere reels creator—must now awaken to his responsibilities and act accordingly."

He also demanded the immediate release of all DMK workers arrested during protests across Tamil Nadu.