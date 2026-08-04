Udhayanidhi Stalin was questioned by police in connection with the Trisha remark case. The Madras High Court later directed his release after the questioning was complete.
Explorer
'Joker Cabinet Has Taken Hold': MK Stalin's Scathing Attack On Vijay Government
In a statement, Stalin alleged that the government used police action against Udhayanidhi to divert attention from the Cauvery water dispute and the proposed Mekedatu dam project.
- DMK President Stalin criticized government after Udhayanidhi's high court-ordered release.
- Stalin alleged police action diverted from Cauvery, Mekedatu dam issues.
- He defended Udhayanidhi's speech, citing government's suppression of dissent.
Before You Go
Aamir Khan Threat Case: Forensic Report Links Viral Audio to Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Operative
Frequently Asked Questions
Why was Udhayanidhi Stalin questioned by police?
What allegations did MK Stalin make against the government regarding this incident?
MK Stalin alleged the government used police action against Udhayanidhi to divert attention from the Cauvery water dispute and Mekedatu dam project. He claimed it concealed the government's failures on the Cauvery issue.
What was the Madras High Court's directive regarding Udhayanidhi Stalin?
The Madras High Court directed police to release Udhayanidhi Stalin after questioning. The State's counsel informed the court that there was no intention to arrest him.
Why did MK Stalin question the timing of the police action against Udhayanidhi?
Stalin questioned the police action's timing, noting it was just before the Tamil Nadu Assembly session. He alleged it was aimed at preventing Udhayanidhi from attending as Leader of the Opposition.
Advertisement
Top Headlines
India
'Joker Cabinet Has Taken Hold': MK Stalin's Scathing Attack On Vijay Government
India
'Someone's Ear Tore, Baby Hurt': Air India Phuket-Delhi Flight Passengers Recall Horror
India
Centre Summons Meta's Public Policy Chief On August 5 Over PM Modi Post Row: Sources
India
Karnataka To Hold All-Party Meet Today Over Cauvery Row After CWRC Water Release Order
Advertisement
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion