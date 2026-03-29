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HomeNewsIndiaNGT forms panel to look into tree felling, encroachment, illegal mining in Dehradun

NGT forms panel to look into tree felling, encroachment, illegal mining in Dehradun

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken serious cognisance of allegations of large-scale illegal tree felling, encroachment on forest land, and unauthorised mining in the Kothal Gate area of ​​Dehradu.

By : PTI | Updated at : 29 Mar 2026 12:31 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken serious cognisance of allegations of large-scale illegal tree felling, encroachment on forest land, and unauthorised mining in the Kothal Gate area of ​​Dehradun.

The tribunal directed the constitution of a joint committee that will submit its report on the matter within eight weeks.

The committee will have representatives from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the principal chief conservator of forests, Uttarakhand and the district magistrate, Dehradun.

The NGT, principal bench, New Delhi, was hearing an application by Pradeep Sharma, who alleged that one, Jain Developers, has not only illegally felled trees but has also encroached upon forest land and engaged in unauthorised mining. It was further submitted that these activities continued despite a 'Stop Work' notice issued in 2014.

The bench comprising Justice Prakash Shrivastava (chairperson), A Senthil Vel (expert member) and Afroz Ahmad (expert member) observed that this case raises significant questions concerning compliance with environmental standards.

Issuing notices to all respondents, the tribunal directed that a joint committee be set up. It has been entrusted with conducting a site inspection, verifying the veracity of the allegations, assessing the extent of environmental damage, identifying the individuals responsible and recommending remedial and punitive actions.

The committee is required to submit its report within eight weeks, he said.

Regarding a complaint of harassment lodged by the applicant, the tribunal directed that if an application is submitted to the senior superintendent of police, Dehradun, appropriate security cover must be ensured.

The next hearing on the matter has been scheduled for July 17. PTI COR SKY SKY

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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