Amit Shah Assam Rally: 3,000 Diyas Light Up Dhekiajuli Ahead Of HM Visit

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In a striking show of support ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit, BJP Mahila Morcha members in Dhekiajuli organised a unique display by lighting 3,000 earthen lamps to form his image.

The initiative, carried out at the Dhekiajuli Tea Estate, was aimed at welcoming Shah for his scheduled election rally in the region.

Vibrant Atmosphere In Poll-Bound Assam

The large-scale arrangement created a visually striking scene, with the illuminated portrait reflecting the enthusiasm and mobilisation of party workers ahead of the visit. The atmosphere in the area was described as vibrant, with karyakartas actively preparing for the rally.

Campaign Intensifies Ahead Of Polls

The development comes as electioneering gathers pace in Assam ahead of the April 9 polls. On Saturday, Amit Shah led a roadshow in Guwahati, asserting that the BJP is set to return to power with more than 90 seats.





Addressing supporters, Shah said Assam has transformed into a hub of healthcare and education for the northeastern region and highlighted upcoming industrial projects, including a semiconductor plant, as drivers of large-scale employment.

Roadshow Draws Strong Participation

The roadshow began at Arya Vidyapeeth Playground and passed through key areas, drawing significant public participation. Elaborate arrangements were made by the BJP to facilitate the movement of party workers along the route.

Former Congress MP Bordoloi, who recently joined the BJP, was seen accompanying Shah in his campaign vehicle, adding to the political momentum of the event.

Further Campaign Plans

Shah is scheduled to meet party office-bearers to review campaign strategies. As part of his two-day visit, he will campaign on Sunday for Assam minister Ashok Singhal at the Dhekiajuli Tea Estate football field in Sonitpur district, and later address a rally in support of minister Chandramohan Patowary at Chamata Higher Secondary School field in Nalbari’s Tihu.