Pakistan Exposed As Global Terror Hub: US Congress Report Blows The Lid Off Islamabad’s Lies

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Pakistan’s long-standing role as a breeding ground and exporter of terrorism has once again been exposed, this time by none other than the United States Congress. A report released on March 25 has laid bare the reality that Islamabad has consistently tried to deny: that Pakistan remains a safe haven for the world’s most dangerous terrorist organisations.

According to the report, 14 terrorist groups are currently operating from Pakistani soil. These include India-focused terror groups such as Hizbul Mujahideen, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Lashkar-e-Taiba, along with global terror networks like Al-Qaeda, Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), and Islamic State Khorasan (ISKP).

Terror Strength And Operational Presence

The report further reveals that ISKP alone has between 4,000 to 6,000 terrorists active across Pakistan and Afghanistan. In addition, Al-Qaeda operatives continue to use Pakistani territory for operations, reinforcing concerns that the country remains deeply embedded in the global terror ecosystem.

This directly contradicts Pakistan’s repeated claims over the past year, especially after Operation Sindoor, that it has dismantled terror infrastructure and banned groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed. The US Congress report exposes these claims as false. It clearly states that over 1,000 Lashkar terrorists and more than 500 Jaish operatives are still active in Pakistan. Hizbul Mujahideen alone has around 1,500 terrorists operating, with a clear focus on targeting India.

Pattern Of Denial

Pakistan’s pattern of denial is not new. Since the 1970s, the country has systematically trained, sheltered, and exported terrorists while officially distancing itself from their actions.





A recent example highlights this duplicity. On February 22, Indian forces neutralised three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists in Kishtwar: Ateeq-ur-Rehman alias Abdul Mateen alias Saifullah, Chaudhary Matbeer Hussain alias Farman, and Abdul Ghani alias Huraera. All three were Pakistani nationals. However, just days later, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tahir Andrabi falsely claimed they were Indian citizens and labelled them “freedom fighters.”

Documentary Evidence Contradicts Claims

Exclusive documentary evidence accessed by ABP News has exposed Pakistan’s false claims regarding the identity of terrorist Saifullah. Abul Mateen alias Ateeq ur Rehman alias Saifullah was a resident of Abbottabad in Pakistan and possessed a valid Pakistani Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC), issued on October 29, 2022, clear proof of citizenship that Islamabad cannot deny.

His CNIC number, 13101-9237685-1, establishes his legal identity within Pakistan’s national database. Further verification through official family registration records confirms that his entire family continues to reside in Pakistan as citizens, directly contradicting Pakistan’s attempt to portray him as a non-Pakistani. This documentary evidence decisively dismantles Islamabad’s narrative and exposes a consistent pattern of denial aimed at shielding its role in sponsoring and exporting terrorism.

Repeat Pattern After Pahalgam Attack

A similar pattern emerged after the Pahalgam terror attack. The three terrorists involved, Bilal Afzal, Habib Tahir, and Hanan Zafar, were eliminated by Indian forces in Operation Mahadev. Pakistan once again refused to acknowledge them as its nationals.





Their CNIC documents, however, exposed the truth, confirming their Pakistani identity. These repeated denials, despite hard evidence, highlight a deliberate strategy: Pakistan continues to nurture, deploy, and then disown terrorists to escape international accountability.

Global Narrative Challenged

The US Congress report has now stripped away this facade. It confirms what India and several global agencies have long maintained, Pakistan is not just a passive host but an active enabler of terrorism.

With this latest revelation, Islamabad’s attempts to mislead the international community stand thoroughly discredited. The world is no longer buying Pakistan’s narrative, and its role as a hub of global terrorism is now firmly documented at the highest levels.