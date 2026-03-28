Adani Defence Delivers First Batch Of Indigenous LMGs To Indian Army

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Adani Defence & Aerospace has delivered the first batch of 2,000 indigenously manufactured Prahar Light Machine Guns (LMGs) of 7.62 mm calibre to the Indian Army, marking a milestone in India’s small arms manufacturing capability.

The delivery was completed in seven months, 11 months ahead of the contracted timeline. The First-of-Production Model (FOPM) was realised in six months against a stipulated 18-month development schedule, followed by Bulk Production Clearance (BPC), enabling full-scale manufacturing.

Key Officials Present

The event was attended by Shri A. Anbarasu, DG Acquisition & Additional Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Government of India, along with senior officials of the Indian Armed Forces.

Manufacturing At Gwalior Facility

The Prahar LMGs are manufactured at Adani Defence’s Small Arms Facility in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh—India’s first fully integrated private-sector small arms manufacturing hub. Spread across 100 acres, the facility includes barrel manufacturing, bolt carrier and receiver fabrication, advanced CNC machining, robotics, surface treatment, precision metrology, a metallurgy laboratory, and a 25-metre underground firing range.





Each weapon undergoes lifecycle testing, ballistic assessment and environmental trials to meet operational and reliability standards of the Indian Armed Forces.

Boost To Self-Reliance And Local Industry

The Prahar LMG is expected to reduce reliance on imported infantry weapons and strengthen defence self-reliance. The Gwalior facility has an annual production capacity of up to 100,000 weapons, with more than 90 per cent domestic sourcing.

The facility is also contributing to the industrial ecosystem in Madhya Pradesh by generating skilled employment and supporting micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across the supply chain.

Integrated Manufacturing Ecosystem

The manufacturing capability is supported by Adani Defence’s ammunition complex in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, commissioned in 2024. The facility has an annual capacity of around 300 million rounds of small calibre ammunition, with plans to expand into large and medium calibre production.

This integrated approach across design, manufacturing and supply chains aims to enhance resilience, improve execution timelines and support long-term self-reliance in defence production.

Future Expansion Plans

The Gwalior facility is also equipped to manufacture close quarter battle (CQB) weapons for the Indian Armed Forces, further expanding indigenous small arms capability.

Prahar Light Machine Gun

Features:

Accurate, robust and reliable Light Machine Gun

Firing from open bolt, gas impact on piston head, rotating bolt locking

Safe, semi-automatic and automatic modes of firing

Gas regulator for additional power in adverse conditions

Fed from an assault drum (120 rounds) or belt chain

Robust and durable bipod

Quick dismantling for field maintenance

Adjustable butt stock and cheek rest

Additional safety mechanisms

Backup iron sights

Specifications:

Calibre: 7.62x51 mm

Barrel length: 508 mm (20")

Total length: 1,100 mm

Weight (weapon only): 8 kg

Effective range: 1,000 m