The Prahar LMG is an indigenously manufactured 7.62 mm light machine gun. Its delivery to the Indian Army signifies a milestone in India's small arms manufacturing capability and promotes self-reliance.
Adani Defence Delivers First Batch Of Indigenous LMGs To Indian Army
The event was attended by Shri A. Anbarasu, DG Acquisition & Additional Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Government of India, along with senior officials of the Indian Armed Forces.
Adani Defence & Aerospace has delivered the first batch of 2,000 indigenously manufactured Prahar Light Machine Guns (LMGs) of 7.62 mm calibre to the Indian Army, marking a milestone in India’s small arms manufacturing capability.
The delivery was completed in seven months, 11 months ahead of the contracted timeline. The First-of-Production Model (FOPM) was realised in six months against a stipulated 18-month development schedule, followed by Bulk Production Clearance (BPC), enabling full-scale manufacturing.
Key Officials Present
The event was attended by Shri A. Anbarasu, DG Acquisition & Additional Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Government of India, along with senior officials of the Indian Armed Forces.
Manufacturing At Gwalior Facility
The Prahar LMGs are manufactured at Adani Defence’s Small Arms Facility in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh—India’s first fully integrated private-sector small arms manufacturing hub. Spread across 100 acres, the facility includes barrel manufacturing, bolt carrier and receiver fabrication, advanced CNC machining, robotics, surface treatment, precision metrology, a metallurgy laboratory, and a 25-metre underground firing range.
Each weapon undergoes lifecycle testing, ballistic assessment and environmental trials to meet operational and reliability standards of the Indian Armed Forces.
Boost To Self-Reliance And Local Industry
The Prahar LMG is expected to reduce reliance on imported infantry weapons and strengthen defence self-reliance. The Gwalior facility has an annual production capacity of up to 100,000 weapons, with more than 90 per cent domestic sourcing.
The facility is also contributing to the industrial ecosystem in Madhya Pradesh by generating skilled employment and supporting micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across the supply chain.
Integrated Manufacturing Ecosystem
The manufacturing capability is supported by Adani Defence’s ammunition complex in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, commissioned in 2024. The facility has an annual capacity of around 300 million rounds of small calibre ammunition, with plans to expand into large and medium calibre production.
This integrated approach across design, manufacturing and supply chains aims to enhance resilience, improve execution timelines and support long-term self-reliance in defence production.
Future Expansion Plans
The Gwalior facility is also equipped to manufacture close quarter battle (CQB) weapons for the Indian Armed Forces, further expanding indigenous small arms capability.
Prahar Light Machine Gun
Features:
- Accurate, robust and reliable Light Machine Gun
- Firing from open bolt, gas impact on piston head, rotating bolt locking
- Safe, semi-automatic and automatic modes of firing
- Gas regulator for additional power in adverse conditions
- Fed from an assault drum (120 rounds) or belt chain
- Robust and durable bipod
- Quick dismantling for field maintenance
- Adjustable butt stock and cheek rest
- Additional safety mechanisms
- Backup iron sights
Specifications:
- Calibre: 7.62x51 mm
- Barrel length: 508 mm (20")
- Total length: 1,100 mm
- Weight (weapon only): 8 kg
- Effective range: 1,000 m
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the Prahar LMG and what is its significance?
Where are the Prahar LMGs manufactured?
The Prahar LMGs are manufactured at Adani Defence's Small Arms Facility in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. This facility is India's first fully integrated private-sector small arms manufacturing hub.
How does the Gwalior facility support India's defense self-reliance?
The Gwalior facility has a high percentage of domestic sourcing for its production and an annual capacity of up to 100,000 weapons. This reduces reliance on imported infantry weapons and strengthens local industry.
What is the production timeline for the Prahar LMGs?
The first batch of 2,000 Prahar LMGs was delivered 11 months ahead of the contracted timeline. The First-of-Production Model was realized in six months against an 18-month development schedule.