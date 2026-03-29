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HomeNewsIndiaCongress appoints 12 vice-presidents, 27 general secretaries in Himachal

Congress appoints 12 vice-presidents, 27 general secretaries in Himachal

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI): Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday night appointed 12 new vice-presidents and 27 new general secretaries in the Himachal Pradesh unit of the part.

By : PTI | Updated at : 29 Mar 2026 12:24 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI): Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday night appointed 12 new vice-presidents and 27 new general secretaries in the Himachal Pradesh unit of the party.

"Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal for the constitution of the executive committee, disciplinary committee and the appointment of vice-presidents, treasurer and general secretaries of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect,” Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said in a statement.

Among those appointed members of the executive committee are Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, former Union minister Anand Sharma and former Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh, besides senior leaders Asha Kumari, Col Dhani Ram Shandil, Viplove Thakur, Kaul Singh Thakur, Chander Kumar, Kuldeep Kumar and Kuldeep Singh Rathore.

The committee also includes sitting ministers Harshwardhan Chauhan, Jagat Singh Negi, Rohit Thakur, Anirudh Singh and Vikramaditya Singh, besides Rajesh Dharmani, Yadvinder Goma, Ram Lal Thakur, Gangu Ram Musafir and Anita Venna.

The Congress secretaries in charge of Himachal Pradesh, all party MLAs, heads of frontal organisations and chairpersons of SC, OBC and Adivasi departments of the state Congress will also be ex officio members of the executive committee.

The new vice-presidents include Prakash Chaudhary, Neeraj Bharti, Bumber Thakur, Satpal Raizada, Rajneesh Kimta, Paras Ram, Mohinder Chauhan, Jeewan Thakur, Karan Singh Pathania, Amit Nanda and Chet Ram Thakur.

Madan Chaudhary has been appointed treasurer of Himachal Congress.

Among those appointed general secretaries are Vinod Zinta, Pawan Thakur, Anita Verma, Amit Bharmouri, Hari Krishan Himral, Surinder Mankotia, Yash Pal Tanaik, Vikas Thakur, Yashwant Khanna, Ranjeet Singh Rana, Dharmender Dhami, Manmohan Katoch, Suresh Nagta, Vivek Kumar, Devinder Jaggi, Mahender Stan and Hari Chand Sharma.

Besides, Satyajeet Negi, Ramesh Chauhan, Jyoti Khanna, Yadopati Thakur, Sonia Chauhan, Balwinder Babloo, Ramesh Thakur, Chander Shekhar Sharma and Upender Kant Mishra have also been made general secretaries.

Kuldeep Singh Rathore has been made the chairman of the disciplinary action committee. PTI SKC ARI

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 29 Mar 2026 12:30 AM (IST)
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