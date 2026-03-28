The Tehran Times featured a headline 'Welcome to Hell' and stated that any US troops setting foot on Iranian soil would only leave in a coffin.
Iran Sends Chilling Message To US As War Escalates: ‘Leave Only in A Coffin’
Despite these claims, hostilities in West Asia continue to escalate. Late on Saturday (March 28), the US Central Command released footage of airstrikes targeting Iranian naval vessels.
After reports that the United States was considering deploying up to 10,000 additional ground troops to the Middle East to intensify attacks on Iran, an English daily from the Islamic Republic carried a strong warning for Washington.
The Tehran Times featured a photograph of US troops boarding a carrier with the headline: “Welcome to Hell”. The accompanying caption read: “US troops who step foot on Iranian soil will leave only in a coffin”.
War Of Words Amid Claims Of Talks
The warning comes even as US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that he is engaged in ongoing peace talks with Tehran to end the conflict. Iran has denied that any such talks have taken place.
On March 26, Trump posted on Truth Social that “Talks are ongoing” with Iran. In another statement, he said Iran had gifted him a “present” by allowing some Pakistani-flagged ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.
He had earlier announced a pause on strikes targeting Iran’s energy sector, extending the deadline by 10 days to April 6 to allow room for negotiations beyond his previous Friday cutoff, Bloomberg reported.
Conflict Intensifies On The Ground
Despite these claims, hostilities in West Asia continue to escalate. Late on Saturday (March 28), the US Central Command released footage of airstrikes targeting Iranian naval vessels.
“For decades, Iranian naval vessels have threatened and harassed global shipping in regional waters, but those days are over,” the command said in a post on X.
Iran Claims US Casualties
Iran, however, claimed that US forces had suffered “heavy casualties” in strikes on two American military “hideouts” in Dubai, according to state-run Tasnim News Agency.
A spokesperson for the Central Headquarters of Hazrat Khatam al-Anbiya said more than 500 US personnel were present at the locations, around 400 at one site and 100 at the other. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) allegedly carried out precision missile and drone strikes after identifying the targets, inflicting significant casualties, the report said, according to ANI.
Regional Warning From Iranian President
Amid rising tensions, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned neighbouring countries against allowing the US and Israel to use their territory for attacks on Iran.
“We have said many times that Iran does not carry out preemptive attacks, but we will respond strongly if our infrastructure or economic centres are targeted,” Pezeshkian said in a post on X.
“Countries in the region must not allow our enemies to wage war from their soil if they seek stability and growth,” he added.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What warning did the Tehran Times issue regarding US troops in the Middle East?
Are there ongoing peace talks between the US and Iran?
US President Donald Trump has claimed talks are ongoing, but Iran has denied that any such negotiations have taken place.
What actions have been taken recently to intensify conflict in West Asia?
The US Central Command released footage of airstrikes targeting Iranian naval vessels, stating that Iran's harassment of global shipping in regional waters is over.
What claims has Iran made about US casualties?
Iran's state-run Tasnim News Agency reported that US forces suffered heavy casualties in strikes on two American military 'hideouts' in Dubai.
What warning did the Iranian President issue to neighboring countries?
President Pezeshkian warned that neighboring countries should not allow the US and Israel to use their territory for attacks on Iran if they desire stability.