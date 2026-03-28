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HomeNewsWorldPM Modi Calls Saudi Crown Prince As War Rages, Stresses Energy Infrastructure Safety

PM Modi Calls Saudi Crown Prince As War Rages, Stresses Energy Infrastructure Safety

The conversation is part of a series of calls Modi has held with global leaders since the conflict between Iran and the United States, backed by Israel, began on February 28.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 28 Mar 2026 07:30 PM (IST)
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister, HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman, on Saturday to discuss the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which has been continuing for over a month.

Modi said he reiterated India’s position condemning attacks on energy infrastructure in the region.

“Spoke with Crown Prince and PM of Saudi Arabia, HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman and discussed the ongoing conflict in West Asia. I reiterated India’s condemnation of attacks on regional energy infrastructure,” Modi wrote in a post on X.

Agreement On Shipping Security

The two leaders agreed on the need to ensure uninterrupted maritime movement.

“We agreed on the need to ensure freedom of navigation and keeping shipping lines open and secure. Thanked him for his continued support for the welfare of the Indian community in Saudi Arabia,” Modi wrote.

Part Of Wider Diplomatic Outreach

The conversation is part of a series of calls Modi has held with global leaders since the conflict between Iran and the United States, backed by Israel, began on February 28.

Earlier this week, on Tuesday, March 24, Modi spoke with US President Donald Trump and described the interaction as a “useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia”.

He reiterated that India supports de-escalation and early restoration of peace, while stressing that ensuring the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the world.

“We agreed to stay in touch regarding efforts towards peace and stability,” Modi said.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the main topic of discussion between Prime Minister Modi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman?

They discussed the ongoing conflict in West Asia and India's condemnation of attacks on regional energy infrastructure. They also agreed on ensuring maritime security.

What is India's stance on attacks on energy infrastructure in West Asia?

India condemns attacks on energy infrastructure in the region. Prime Minister Modi reiterated this position during his call with the Saudi Crown Prince.

What agreement was reached regarding shipping and maritime movement?

Both leaders agreed on the necessity of maintaining freedom of navigation and keeping shipping lines open and secure for uninterrupted maritime movement.

Is this conversation part of a larger diplomatic effort by India?

Yes, this call is part of a series of diplomatic outreach by Prime Minister Modi to global leaders regarding the conflict in West Asia.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Mar 2026 07:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Saudi Crown Prince PM Modi Energy Infrastructure Safety West Asia War
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