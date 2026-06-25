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HomeNewsIndiaFresh Cracks In MVA? 23 MLAs Skip Key Meeting, Uddhav Asks 'Are We Truly Together?'

Fresh Cracks In MVA? 23 MLAs Skip Key Meeting, Uddhav Asks 'Are We Truly Together?'

A crucial MVA meeting saw 23 MLAs absent, prompting Uddhav Thackeray to question the alliance's unity ahead of key battles.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 25 Jun 2026 01:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Significant MVA legislator absences raised fresh unity questions.
  • Key leaders missed meeting; Thackeray questioned alliance commitment.
  • Recent defections and past splits weaken alliance cohesion.

Fresh questions have emerged over the cohesion of Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) after a significant number of legislators failed to attend a key strategy meeting, highlighting growing concerns about the opposition alliance's ability to stay united. The meeting, held on Wednesday evening, was intended to help the alliance coordinate its approach ahead of upcoming political battles and the state assembly session. However, the absence of 23 out of the bloc's 60 MLAs shifted attention away from strategy and toward concerns about internal divisions.

Several prominent leaders were among those missing, including Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) chief Sharad Pawar and senior leader Jayant Patil. Party sources told NDTV that the senior leaders were unable to attend due to personal commitments. Senior Congress leaders Nana Patole and Vijay Wadettiwar were also absent, with Wadettiwar's office citing health reasons.

Mass Absence Raises Questions Over Alliance Cohesion

The large number of absentees has intensified speculation about the health of the opposition coalition, which comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction).

Political observers noted that the meeting came at a sensitive moment for the alliance, making the absence of several senior leaders particularly noteworthy.

While party leaders have downplayed concerns, the optics of nearly one-third of the alliance's legislators missing from an important gathering have provided fresh ammunition to critics who argue that the coalition is struggling to maintain unity.

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Uddhav Thackeray Voices Concern

Addressing those present at the meeting, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray openly acknowledged the challenges facing the alliance.

“Are we truly together?” he reportedly asked, highlighting concerns over commitment within the coalition.

Despite expressing frustration, Thackeray urged colleagues not to dwell on recent departures and instead focus on strengthening the ranks that remain. “Those who have left… let them go,” he said.

The former chief minister also sought to project confidence, describing the MVA as a “major force” and calling for joint public outreach programmes, rallies and coordinated political action.

Recent Defections Add To Pressure

The latest developments come days after a significant setback for Thackeray's faction. Last week, six MPs from Shiv Sena (UBT) crossed over to the rival Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The defections dealt another blow to Thackeray's camp, which has already been grappling with the consequences of the 2022 rebellion that led to the collapse of the MVA government in Maharashtra.

That split fundamentally altered the state's political landscape and weakened Thackeray's hold over the party he inherited from his father, Bal Thackeray.

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Memories Of Earlier Splits Resurface

Analysts argue that the alliance's current troubles cannot be viewed in isolation. The MVA has already endured two major political ruptures in recent years.

The first came in 2022 when the Shiv Sena split under Eknath Shinde's leadership, followed by the 2023 rebellion within the Nationalist Congress Party led by Ajit Pawar.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did a recent MVA strategy meeting raise concerns?

23 out of the bloc's 60 MLAs failed to attend, shifting focus from strategy to internal divisions. This large absence intensified speculation about the alliance's unity.

Which prominent leaders missed the MVA strategy meeting?

Sharad Pawar and Jayant Patil (NCP-Sharad Pawar faction) were absent due to personal commitments. Senior Congress leaders Nana Patole and Vijay Wadettiwar also missed it.

How did Uddhav Thackeray address the low attendance?

He acknowledged challenges, asking

What recent setbacks has the MVA encountered?

Six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs recently defected to the rival Shiv Sena led by CM Eknath Shinde. This added pressure, following the 2022 Shiv Sena split and 2023 NCP rebellion.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Jun 2026 01:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jayant Patil Sharad Pawar Uddhav Thackeray Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA Shiv Sena UBT CONGRESS
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