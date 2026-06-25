Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP announced new Uttar Pradesh state organisation leaders.

Neeraj Singh, Suresh Rana, Archana Mishra named vice presidents.

New general secretaries, six regional presidents also appointed.

Reshuffle aims to strengthen grassroots and boost youth leadership.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled its new Uttar Pradesh state organisation, appointing several senior leaders to key positions ahead of the crucial assembly elections in the state, expected to be held early next year.

Among the notable appointments, Neeraj Singh, son of Union minister Rajnath Singh, has been named a state vice president. Former minister Suresh Rana and Archana Mishra have also been appointed as vice presidents in the new team.

The party has simultaneously announced a fresh set of general secretaries and regional presidents as part of a broader organisational restructuring in the country's most politically significant state.

New General Secretaries Named

The BJP has appointed Abhijat Mishra, Shankar Lodhi, Dilip Patel and Rajesh Chaudhary as state general secretaries.

Party leaders said the new appointments were made with an eye on maintaining organisational balance across regions and social groups while strengthening the party's grassroots structure.

The reshuffle comes at a time when the BJP is focusing on further consolidating its organisational network across Uttar Pradesh eyeing a consecutive third term in the politically sensitive state.

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Six Regional Presidents Appointed

The party has also announced six regional presidents to oversee organisational activities in different zones of the state.

Vinod Rai has been appointed regional president for Gorakhpur, while Avadhesh Dwivedi will lead the Awadh region. Ashok Chaurasia has been entrusted with the responsibility of the Kashi region.

Ramkishore Sahu has been named regional president for Kanpur, Nawab Singh Nagar for the western region, and Puran Lodhi for the Braj region.

Focus on Youth Leadership

According to party sources, the formation of the new team places special emphasis on encouraging younger leaders within the organisation.

As part of this approach, the BJP fixed an upper age limit of 35 years for the post of state president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the party's youth wing.

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Key Meetings Held Before Team Formation

The announcement comes amid a series of important organisational meetings within the party.

On Wednesday, BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde met Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary. The two leaders held discussions for nearly 30 minutes and reviewed the proposed names for the new state team.

According to sources, the names of office-bearers included in the revamped organisation were discussed in detail before being forwarded for approval. The party's central leadership is expected to finalise the list and related organisational decisions soon.