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If not a passport or Aadhaar, what actually proves that you are an Indian citizen? The question has gained urgency after recent clarifications from both the government and the Supreme Court, which have made it clear that neither of these widely held documents can be treated as definitive proof of citizenship.

The debate intensified after the Ministry of External Affairs stated that a passport is primarily a travel document and not a standalone certificate of citizenship. The Supreme Court earlier, while examining the Election Commission's voter verification process, ruled that Aadhaar too cannot be regarded as proof of citizenship or domicile.

Together, these developments have raised a larger question: what documents truly establish Indian citizenship, and how is it verified?

Passport Is Not Conclusive Proof Of Citizenship

The Ministry of External Affairs recently clarified that while a passport certifies the nationality of Indians abroad, it is not intended to serve as definitive proof of citizenship within India.

Officials explained that a passport is issued based on documents submitted by applicants, but it does not independently establish citizenship status in all circumstances. This has led to renewed scrutiny over the assumption that holding a passport automatically proves one’s citizenship.

The clarification has triggered wider discussions about the absence of a single, universally accepted document that conclusively establishes Indian citizenship.

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Aadhaar Cannot Establish Citizenship

The Supreme Court has now reinforced this position in the context of Aadhaar. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi held that Aadhaar cannot be regarded as proof of citizenship or domicile.

The ruling came while upholding the Election Commission's documentation framework for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The court said the process was neither arbitrary nor inconsistent with existing law.

The bench clarified that the law governing Aadhaar does not recognise it as proof of citizenship. Instead, it is designed as an identity document.

Aadhaar Allowed Only For Identity Verification

While rejecting Aadhaar as proof of citizenship, the court noted that it can still be used for limited purposes. Referring to Section 23(4) of the Representation of the People Act, the bench said Aadhaar may be used to establish an individual's identity.

The court also directed that Aadhaar be treated as an additional document for identity verification during electoral roll revision, but emphasised that it is not conclusive proof.

Authorities, the court said, retain the power to seek further documents to verify a person's eligibility as a voter.

Election Commission's Role In Document Verification

The Supreme Court upheld the Election Commission's authority to determine which documents are acceptable for voter verification.

The 124-page verdict stated that the Commission is entitled to classify documents based on their evidentiary value while assessing statutory requirements such as residence and eligibility.

The court emphasised that preparing electoral rolls is a constitutional responsibility that requires careful scrutiny, not a mechanical exercise.

Why Ration Cards Were Excluded

The court also supported the Election Commission's decision to exclude ration cards from the list of documents used in the intensive verification process.

It observed that ration cards, unlike documents such as birth certificates, cannot be treated as reliable proof of citizenship and may be prone to misuse.

The Commission, the court said, has the discretion to replace weaker documents with more credible evidence when necessary.

Separate Petition On Aadhaar Misuse

In a related development, the Supreme Court has issued notices to the Centre, states and Union Territories on a petition alleging misuse of Aadhaar as proof of citizenship, domicile and residence.

The plea seeks directions to ensure that Aadhaar is used strictly as an identity document and not as proof of citizenship or other legal statuses.

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So, What Actually Proves Indian Citizenship?

India does not have a single universal citizenship certificate that every citizen possesses. Citizenship is governed by the Citizenship Act, 1955, under which it may be acquired through birth, descent, registration, naturalisation or incorporation of territory.

As a result, citizenship is typically established through a combination of documents rather than any one record.

Commonly relied upon documents include:

Birth certificates issued by competent authorities

Citizenship certificates issued in cases of registration or naturalisation

Indian passports, though not treated as conclusive proof on their own

Documents establishing the citizenship status of parents where relevant

Electoral Photo Identity Cards issued to Indian citizens

Supporting records such as school certificates, domicile records and other government documents

The Supreme Court's ruling underscores a key point: no single document, whether Aadhaar or passport, automatically proves citizenship in every case. Instead, authorities assess multiple records depending on the legal context and requirements.