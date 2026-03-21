Mamata Banerjee Targets PM Modi At Eid Rally, Calls Him ‘Biggest Infiltrator’

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Mamata Banerjee Targets PM Modi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee intensified her attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, March 21, 2026, accusing him of being the “biggest infiltrator” while warning political opponents against targeting the state ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. Speaking at a large Eid gathering, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief alleged that recent electoral roll revisions were part of a broader strategy to influence voting outcomes in West Bengal.

Mamata Steps Up Offensive Ahead Of Elections

Addressing the crowd, Mamata Banerjee said:

“Those who target Bengal will go to hell. PM Modi and his government are the biggest infiltrators,”

Her remarks come at a time when political rhetoric in the state has sharpened significantly, with parties ramping up campaigns ahead of polling.

The issue of illegal immigration has taken centre stage, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) repeatedly raising concerns over demographic changes in the state.

BJP Hits Back, Questions Mamata’s Remarks

The BJP responded swiftly to Mamata’s comments, accusing her of desperation and fear of electoral defeat. Party leader Shishir Bajoria criticised the Chief Minister’s language and questioned her suitability for office.

“Anyone who calls the Prime Minister of the country an infiltrator doesn't have the right to occupy the constitutional post,”

Row Over Electoral Roll Revision Intensifies

A major flashpoint in the ongoing political battle is the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Since the process began last year, the TMC has consistently alleged that it is being used as a tool to disenfranchise legitimate voters.

Mamata has strongly stood against the exercise, accusing the BJP of attempting to remove names from voter lists, particularly in minority-dominated regions that form a crucial part of her party’s support base. She further alleged that the move was aimed at influencing the outcome of the elections.

West Bengal will vote in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4. As the election dates draw closer, political tensions are expected to escalate further, with both sides intensifying their campaigns across the state.