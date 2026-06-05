Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom K Annamalai launched

He declined Rajinikanth's political offer before joining BJP.

Movement seeks ethical politics, term limits, anti-dynasty principles.

Annamalai respects Modi, but opposed three-language policy.

K Annamalai, former Tamil Nadu BJP president, on Friday formally embarked on a new political chapter, announcing the launch of a fresh political movement shortly after resigning from the Bharatiya Janata Party. Addressing supporters, the former IPS officer said the initiative would focus on transparent, ethical and grassroots-driven politics. He appealed to the public to support the movement, which he described as the beginning of a new journey in public life.

The announcement came hours after Annamalai ended his six-year association with the BJP, a move that followed months of speculation about his political future and reported differences with the party leadership.

Rajinikanth Had Invited Him Before BJP Entry

One of the most striking revelations made by Annamalai was about an interaction with actor-politician aspirant Rajinikanth before he joined the BJP in 2020.

According to Annamalai, Rajinikanth had personally contacted him before his induction into the BJP and invited him to become part of his proposed political venture.

However, Annamalai said he declined the offer because he had already given his word to senior BJP leader B. L. Santhosh.

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Reflecting on his political evolution, he noted that his exposure to politics began much earlier. Annamalai recalled undertaking an internship with the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam in 2009 before eventually joining the BJP on August 24, 2020.

'We The Leader' To Focus On Ethical Politics

Unveiling his new initiative, Annamalai said the movement would be known as "We The Leader" and would seek to promote a new culture of political engagement centred on integrity and accountability.

He also announced a leadership training programme under an organisation called "APJ Abdul Kalam Ethics in Politics," which will focus on preparing members in political and ethical leadership.

According to Annamalai, the movement aims to nurture future leaders while encouraging greater public participation in politics.

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Promise Of Term Limits & Anti-Dynasty Politics

Laying out his vision for the future, Annamalai said that whenever his political party is formally established, it will include strict term limits for office-bearers.

He argued that such measures would help curb family dominance and dynastic politics, issues that have frequently featured in his public speeches.

The former BJP leader indicated that institutional reforms would form a key part of his political agenda as he seeks to build an alternative political platform in Tamil Nadu.

Respect For Modi, But Differences With BJP

Despite his resignation, Annamalai stressed that his admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains unchanged.

He said he would always respect Modi's leadership while making it clear that he would continue to voice disagreements whenever necessary.

Annamalai also revealed that he had opposed the three-language policy even during his time within the BJP, indicating that policy differences had existed during his tenure in the party.

Discussing the circumstances surrounding his departure, he said he had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and candidly shared his concerns and observations about the party before submitting his resignation.

With the launch of "We The Leader," Annamalai has signalled that he intends to remain an active force in Tamil Nadu politics. Whether the movement evolves into a full-fledged political party could become one of the most closely watched developments in the state's political landscape in the months ahead.