Kejriwal Raises Concern Over Airfare Cap Removal, Seeks Fare Regulation

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AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has criticised the Centre’s decision to remove the cap on domestic airfares, saying the move could make air travel unaffordable for the middle class. The fare cap, imposed earlier to keep ticket prices under control, is set to be withdrawn from March 23. Kejriwal warned that the decision may lead to a sharp rise in airfares at a time when more people depend on flights for work, education and medical needs. He urged the government to regulate ticket prices instead of leaving them entirely to market forces.

Fare Cap Row

Reacting to the decision by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Kejriwal said the removal of the fare cap could trigger inflation in ticket prices and put additional pressure on middle-class families. In a post on X, he said air travel is no longer a luxury but a necessity, and the government must ensure that fares remain within reach of ordinary citizens.

He argued that with increasing dependence on air connectivity, especially between smaller cities, the absence of price regulation could result in unpredictable and high ticket costs during peak travel periods.

Call For Regulation

Kejriwal said the government should focus on better regulation of airfare instead of allowing airlines to decide prices entirely on the basis of demand. According to him, rising fares could affect students, patients, small business owners and working professionals who rely on air travel for urgent journeys.

The fare cap was introduced earlier to stabilise ticket prices, particularly during periods of high demand. With the cap now being removed, concerns have been raised that airlines may increase fares significantly, making air travel less accessible to the middle class.

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