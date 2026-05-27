Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's loyalists may receive deputy CM posts.

Siddaramaiah could be offered a Rajya Sabha seat and Delhi role.

Congress aims to balance factions amid leadership transition speculation.

Discussions focus on potential benefits for Siddaramaiah's camp.

Amid mounting speculation over a possible leadership transition in Karnataka, political attention has increasingly turned toward what Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his loyalists could receive if the Congress leadership proceeds with a change at the top. While the Congress has officially denied any immediate plan to replace Siddaramaiah, intense discussions within party circles have fuelled talk of a negotiated power-sharing arrangement designed to balance competing factions within the state unit.

Multiple Deputy CM Formula May Benefit Siddaramaiah Loyalists

Sources indicate that one of the key proposals under discussion is the appointment of multiple deputy chief ministers in a future government led by DK Shivakumar. Several ministers and MLAs considered close to Siddaramaiah are reportedly expected to receive major cabinet portfolios and deputy chief minister positions if the transition materialises, as per reports. Political observers believe such a move would help the Congress leadership prevent factional tensions while reassuring Siddaramaiah’s support base.

The arrangement is also being viewed as an attempt to preserve Siddaramaiah’s influence over the administration even if he steps away from the Chief Minister’s post.

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Rajya Sabha Role, Delhi Responsibility Being Discussed

Apart from cabinet representation for his camp, discussions are also reportedly taking place over a possible national role for Siddaramaiah within the Congress organisation. According to political sources, the party leadership may consider offering him a Rajya Sabha seat along with a key responsibility in Delhi. Such a move could allow the veteran leader to remain politically influential while facilitating a leadership change in Karnataka.

However, there is no official confirmation regarding any such proposal, and reports suggest Siddaramaiah has not yet agreed to the idea.

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Congress Attempting To Balance Factions

The Congress leadership is believed to be focused on avoiding internal friction between supporters of Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. Since the party returned to power in Karnataka in 2023, speculation over a rotational chief minister arrangement has surfaced repeatedly.

Although senior Congress leaders, including KC Venugopal, have publicly dismissed claims of an imminent leadership change, political activity in Bengaluru and Delhi has kept rumours alive.

Siddaramaiah has consistently maintained that he will complete his full five-year term as Chief Minister. Shivakumar, meanwhile, has continued to state that he will abide by the decision of the party high command.