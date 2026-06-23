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HomeNewsIndiaKailash Mansarovar Yatra Pilgrims Allowed To Carry 20 Kg Essentials Into Tibet

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Pilgrims Allowed To Carry 20 Kg Essentials Into Tibet

Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims can carry up to 20 kg of essential goods into Tibet this year, along with medicines and additional group baggage approved by authorities.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 08:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pilgrims allowed 20kg essential goods into Chinese territory.
  • Groups receive five-member support; doctor's advice dictates journey.
  • First batch departs June 30, arrives Dharchula July 5.

Pithoragarh: Pilgrims undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra this year will be permitted to carry up to 20 kg of essential goods per person into Chinese territory, officials said on Tuesday.

According to Manish Kumar Singh, General Manager of Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam (KMVN), the nodal agency overseeing arrangements for Indian pilgrims within the country, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has also approved an additional 5 kg of general weight per group.

KMVN officials said each group of pilgrims will be accompanied by a five-member service team, which includes one doctor and four cooks. If the accompanying medical officer advises against proceeding further due to health concerns or other reasons, the entire team will be required to return from that point of the journey.

The first batch of the pilgrimage is scheduled to depart from New Delhi on June 30 and will arrive at the Dharchula base camp on July 5 for an overnight stay. Pilgrims will also be allowed to carry essential medicines to manage 20 different ailments while inside Tibet.

KMVN sources indicated that a four-member team from the MEA is expected to visit Pithoragarh to inspect the facilities at the Indian transit camps.

Dhan Singh, in-charge of the KMVN base camp at Dharchula, said a three-member sub-team led by an undersecretary is scheduled to reach Pithoragarh on June 25. This team could travel as far as the Lipulekh Pass to review logistical arrangements within Indian territory.

He added that the personal baggage of each pilgrim typically includes dry rations such as rice, pulses and spices. These items are provided to the pilgrims by a Ghaziabad-based organisation, the Kailash Mansarovar Vikas Samiti, as Indian cuisine is not served to the pilgrims once they enter Chinese territory. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the baggage allowance for pilgrims entering Chinese territory?

Pilgrims are permitted to carry up to 20 kg of essential goods per person. An additional 5 kg of general weight is also approved for each group.

What happens if a pilgrim group's doctor advises against continuing the journey?

If the accompanying medical officer advises against proceeding further, the entire team will be required to return from that point of the journey.

When will the first batch of pilgrims depart and arrive at the base camp?

The first batch will depart from New Delhi on June 30. They will arrive at the Dharchula base camp on July 5 for an overnight stay.

Published at : 23 Jun 2026 08:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
India China Indian Pilgrims KailashYatra
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