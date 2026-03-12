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HomeNewsIndiaSaudi Crude Oil Tanker Reaches Mumbai After Crossing Strait of Hormuz Amid Gulf War Tensions

Saudi Crude Oil Tanker Reaches Mumbai After Crossing Strait of Hormuz Amid Gulf War Tensions

Saudi Oil Ship in India: The captain strategically disabled the AIS during the high-risk transit. This first India-bound shipment since the escalating conflict follows diplomatic talks ensuring safe passage for Indian tankers.

By : Mrityunjay Singh | Updated at : 12 Mar 2026 12:29 PM (IST)
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Saudi Oil Ship in India: Amid escalating conflict in the Gulf region, a crude oil tanker carrying Saudi Arabian oil has safely reached Mumbai after navigating the volatile waters of the Strait of Hormuz.

The Liberian-flagged tanker Shenlong (Suezmax) transported 135,335 metric tonnes of crude oil from Saudi Arabia, becoming the first major India-bound shipment to safely cross the critical waterway since regional tensions escalated.

Tanker Operated by Athens-Based Firm

The vessel is operated by Athens-based Dynacom Tankers Management and successfully crossed the conflict-affected strait before docking at Mumbai port.

After arrival, the tanker is expected to supply crude oil to refineries located in Mahul in eastern Mumbai, a key refining hub that supports India’s fuel supply chain.

Captain’s Strategy Helped Ship Navigate Risk Zone

According to reports, the ship’s captain temporarily switched off the vessel’s Automatic Identification System (AIS) tracking signal while passing through the high-risk zone near the Strait of Hormuz.

The move was taken for safety reasons to reduce the risk of detection during the dangerous transit through waters affected by the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel.

The tanker reappeared on maritime tracking systems on March 9 and arrived in Mumbai on March 11.

First India-Bound Shipment Since Escalation

The shipment marks the first significant crude oil cargo bound for India to successfully navigate the Strait of Hormuz since maritime traffic slowed sharply after US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

The safe arrival has provided some relief to concerns about disruptions in India’s fuel supply during the ongoing geopolitical crisis.

Iran Allows Indian Tankers Safe Passage

The development comes after S. Jaishankar held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Following the diplomatic engagement, Iran allowed India-flagged tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy route through which a large share of the world’s oil shipments move.

Two Indian tankers, Pushpak and Parimal, are also reported to be sailing safely through the waterway, even as vessels linked to the United States, European Union countries and Israel continue to face restrictions amid heightened regional tensions.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the name of the crude oil tanker that recently arrived in Mumbai?

The Liberian-flagged tanker Shenlong successfully transported Saudi Arabian crude oil to Mumbai.

Why did the captain of the Shenlong temporarily switch off the AIS?

The AIS was temporarily switched off for safety reasons to reduce the risk of detection while passing through the high-risk Strait of Hormuz.

Is this the first Indian-bound oil shipment to safely cross the Strait of Hormuz since tensions escalated?

Yes, the Shenlong is the first major India-bound shipment to safely navigate the Strait of Hormuz since regional tensions escalated.

What is the significance of this tanker's arrival for India's fuel supply?

The safe arrival provides relief to concerns about potential disruptions in India's fuel supply during the ongoing geopolitical crisis.

About the author Mrityunjay Singh

Mrityunjay Singh is the Deputy Bureau Chief – Maharashtra at ABP News, with over 19 years of experience in broadcast journalism. He covers politics, governance, security, and major developments across Mumbai and Maharashtra, delivering ground-reports with sharp analysis and credibility. He also has a keen interest in international affairs and defence.
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Published at : 12 Mar 2026 11:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
Strait Of Hormuz Israel Iran Conflict Saudi Oil Ship In India 1.35 Lakh Tonnes Saudi Crude Indian Ship Dodges Iran
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