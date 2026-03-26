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HomeNewsIndiaTeenage boy found dead in northeast Delhi park

Teenage boy found dead in northeast Delhi park

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI): The body of a 17-year-old boy was found in a park in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur area early Wednesday, police sai.

By : PTI | Updated at : 26 Mar 2026 12:23 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI): The body of a 17-year-old boy was found in a park in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur area early Wednesday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Zaid, lived with his family near Brahmpuri Pulia in the locality, they said.

Police said a PCR call was received in the morning that a body was lying in a DDA park near Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital. A team from New Usmanpur police station rushed to the spot and found Zaid's body.

A case has been registered under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against unidentified persons and an investigation has been launched, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Ashish Kumar Mishra said.

Crime and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams examined the spot and collected evidence. The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said.

Multiple teams have been formed to identify and apprehend the accused. Police are scanning CCTV footage from cameras installed around the park and nearby areas, and are also analysing call detail records (CDR) of Zaid's mobile phone, the DCP said.

The boy's family members are also being questioned as part of the probe and police are investigating all possible angles, including personal enmity, the officer said.

Sources indicated that the teenager was previously involved in criminal activities. PTI SSJ BM DIV DIV

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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