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Chaitra Navratri 2026: Royal Blue Ethnic Looks Inspired By Bollywood Actresses For Day 7 Puja
Take inspiration from Bollywood actresses and style stunning royal blue ethnic outfits for Navratri with elegant sarees and suits that blend tradition with modern charm.
Bollywood-Inspired Royal Blue Looks To Recreate This Navratri
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Published at : 25 Mar 2026 09:40 AM (IST)
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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