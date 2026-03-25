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HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleChaitra Navratri 2026: Royal Blue Ethnic Looks Inspired By Bollywood Actresses For Day 7 Puja

Chaitra Navratri 2026: Royal Blue Ethnic Looks Inspired By Bollywood Actresses For Day 7 Puja

Take inspiration from Bollywood actresses and style stunning royal blue ethnic outfits for Navratri with elegant sarees and suits that blend tradition with modern charm.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam  | Updated at : 25 Mar 2026 09:40 AM (IST)
Take inspiration from Bollywood actresses and style stunning royal blue ethnic outfits for Navratri with elegant sarees and suits that blend tradition with modern charm.

Bollywood-Inspired Royal Blue Looks To Recreate This Navratri

1/8
Kareena Kapoor Khan embraces timeless beauty in this royal blue saree with soft floral prints and a fluid drape. Minimal jewellery and dewy makeup keep the look graceful and effortlessly stylish. (Image Source: Instagram)
Kareena Kapoor Khan embraces timeless beauty in this royal blue saree with soft floral prints and a fluid drape. Minimal jewellery and dewy makeup keep the look graceful and effortlessly stylish. (Image Source: Instagram)
2/8
Aditi Rao Hydari radiates regal elegance in this royal blue embroidered suit with intricate detailing on the neckline. Paired with flowy palazzos and statement jhumkas, the look is rich, festive, and eye-catching. (Image Source: Instagram)
Aditi Rao Hydari radiates regal elegance in this royal blue embroidered suit with intricate detailing on the neckline. Paired with flowy palazzos and statement jhumkas, the look is rich, festive, and eye-catching. (Image Source: Instagram)
Published at : 25 Mar 2026 09:40 AM (IST)
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Bollywood Inspired Looks Royal Blue Ethnic Wear Navratri 2026 Chaitra Navratri 2026 Navratri Day 7 Outfits Navratri Fashion Ideas

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