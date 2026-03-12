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An Indian crew member has died after a suspected Iranian “suicide” boat struck an oil tanker operating near Iraq’s southern coast, underscoring the growing dangers facing commercial shipping in the Persian Gulf amid escalating regional tensions.

The tanker, identified as Safesea Vishnu, was attacked close to the Khor Al Zubair Port while operating inside Iraqi territorial waters. The vessel sails under the Marshall Islands flag and was reportedly engaged in a ship-to-ship transfer operation at the time of the incident.

Attack Reported In Ship-to-Ship Transfer Zone

According to sources cited by Press Trust of India, the strike occurred on Wednesday in waters near Basra, a major hub for Iraq’s oil exports. The tanker was positioned in a designated transfer zone when a small vessel allegedly packed with explosives rammed into it.

Farhan al-Fartousi, director-general of Iraq’s General Company for Ports, confirmed the incident through the Iraqi News Agency. He said the attack targeted a ship operating in the Persian Gulf region and involved what officials described as a suicide boat.

Indian Sailor Killed, Crew Rescued

Authorities said one Indian national aboard the tanker was killed during the assault. His identity has not yet been publicly disclosed.

The remaining 27 crew members and personnel on board were successfully rescued following the strike. They were transported to Basra, where they underwent medical examinations and received assistance from local authorities.

Sources linked to the vessel’s operator said the company was deeply shaken by the loss and called on the Indian government to strongly condemn the attack. They also urged urgent international measures to ensure the safety of seafarers operating in volatile waters.

Indian Embassy Confirms Incident

India In Iraq said, "On March 11, 2026, a US-owned crude oil tanker Safesea Vishnu, sailing under the Marshall Islands flag, was attacked near Basra, Iraq, in which one Indian crew member unfortunately lost his life. The remaining 15 Indian crew have since been evacuated to a safe place."

India in Iraq stated that the Embassy of India in Baghdad was maintaining regular contact with the Iraqi authorities, had rescued the Indian sailors, and was providing all possible assistance. The Embassy also conveyed its deepest condolences to the family of the crew member who lost his life.

Concerns For Indian Seafarers

Indians account for more than 15 percent of the world’s seafaring workforce, making them one of the largest national groups employed in maritime shipping.

With tensions rising across West Asia, maritime professionals fear that commercial vessels—and the multinational crews working aboard them—could increasingly become unintended casualties of geopolitical conflict.

Tanker Details & Growing Maritime Risks

The Safesea Vishnu, built in 2007, is a crude oil tanker measuring approximately 228.6 metres in length and 32.57 metres in width. According to maritime tracking platforms, the vessel has a gross tonnage of 42,010 and a deadweight tonnage of 73,976.