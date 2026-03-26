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HomeNewsIndiaNagaland assembly''s budget session phase II to begin from Thursday

Nagaland assembly''s budget session phase II to begin from Thursday

Kohima, Mar 25 (PTI): The second phase of the budget session of the Nagaland assembly will begin on Thursday, with key financial businesses, including the presentation of the state budget, scheduled over two day.

By : PTI | Updated at : 26 Mar 2026 12:32 AM (IST)

Kohima, Mar 25 (PTI): The second phase of the budget session of the Nagaland assembly will begin on Thursday, with key financial businesses, including the presentation of the state budget, scheduled over two days.

This is the first time the assembly is holding a session in two phases, with the first phase conducted from March 2 to 12.

According to the assembly secretariat, proceedings on Thursday include discussion on urgent public matters, presentation of C&AG reports, and laying of the review of receipts and expenditure trends, followed by supplementary demands for grants for 2025-26 and proposals to regularise excess expenditure for 2018-19 and 2019-20.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present the state budget for 2026-27 the same day.

On Friday, the House will take up general discussion on the budget, voting on supplementary demands, and passage of appropriation bills, besides discussion and voting on demands for grants for 2026-27.

Speaker Sharingain Longkumer will also announce the constitution of committees and the panel of chairpersons before the session is adjourned sine die.

The session is significant as it is the first one after the tripartite agreement on the Frontier Nagaland Territory Authority (FNTA) involving the Centre, the state and the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation.

On March 3, while replying to a motion of thanks on the governor’s address, Rio had informed the House that the government would introduce the FNTA Bill for legislation during the current session. PTI NBS NBS BDC

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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