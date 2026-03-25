No Fuel Shortage, More Ships To Cross Strait Of Hormuz Soon: Govt At All-Party Meet

The all-party meeting convened by the government to discuss the situation in West Asia concluded after nearly 90 minutes, with ministers briefing opposition leaders on the impact of the ongoing tensions on India’s energy security, foreign policy and regional stability. The government assured parties that there is no shortage of petroleum products in the country and supplies remain normal despite global concerns over the Strait of Hormuz. Ministers also informed leaders that several Indian ships have already crossed the route safely, calling it a significant development at a time when many international vessels remain stuck due to rising tensions.

Govt Assures On Fuel Supply

During the meeting, the government said there is no shortage of petrol, diesel or LPG in the country and the supply situation remains fully under control. Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar responded to questions raised by opposition leaders regarding possible disruptions due to the conflict in West Asia.

The Strait of Hormuz situation was also discussed in detail, with the government informing leaders that four Indian ships have already crossed the route and more are expected to pass soon. Officials described this as a significant achievement, noting that vessels from several other countries are still waiting to move through the strategic passage.

Opposition leaders also raised concerns about reports of shortages of LPG and fuel in some areas. The government said there is no overall shortage and that isolated problems are linked to temporary supply chain disruptions.

Pakistan Mediation, Global Situation Discussed

The meeting also touched on reports of Pakistan acting as an intermediary in discussions involving Iran. According to sources, the government said such mediation is not new and that the United States has used Pakistan as a communication channel with Iran since the early 1980s.

Leaders were also informed about Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking with the US President, during which India reiterated its position that it does not support war and favours stability in the region.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri gave a detailed presentation on the current international situation and its possible impact on India’s strategic and economic interests.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said leaders across parties expressed their concerns and assured cooperation, adding that all parties agreed the country should remain united during the crisis.