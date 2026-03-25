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The government told an all-party meeting on Wednesday that India will not act as a mediator in the ongoing Iran-US conflict, even as questions were raised over Pakistan offering to host talks between the two countries. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India’s position is clear that the war should end, but stressed that New Delhi cannot play the role of an intermediary. The meeting was called to brief political parties on the West Asia crisis, its impact on India’s energy security and the safety of Indians in the region, amid growing global concern over the conflict.

Jaishankar Rules Out Mediation Role

According to sources quoted by PTI, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told the all-party meeting that there was nothing new about Pakistan’s mediation efforts, noting that the United States has used Islamabad as a channel of communication with Iran since 1981.

He told leaders at the meeting, held in the Parliament complex to discuss the West Asia crisis, that India cannot play the role of a broker in the conflict. “We are not a dalaal nation,” Jaishankar is said to have told the attendees when questions were raised about Pakistan’s offer to host talks between the US and Iran.

Sources said the government also rejected the opposition’s charge that New Delhi had not reacted strongly enough to the developments in West Asia.

Govt Rejects Opposition Charge Of Silence

During the meeting, opposition parties questioned whether India had shown hesitation in responding to recent developments involving Iran. In reply, the government said it had taken appropriate diplomatic steps and was in touch with concerned countries.

The government pointed out that the foreign secretary had visited the Iranian embassy soon after it reopened and signed the condolence book, responding to criticism that India had shown moral weakness by not reacting earlier to the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader.

The government also told parties that its priority remains the safety of Indians in the region and ensuring stable supplies of crude oil and gas despite the ongoing conflict. Opposition leaders, however, said some responses were not fully satisfactory and reiterated their demand for a detailed discussion in Parliament on the West Asia situation.