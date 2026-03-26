Women's participation in workforce tripled in nine years in UP: Adityanath

Gorakhpur (UP), Mar 25 (PTI): Uttar Pradesh has witnessed a threefold rise in women's participation in the workforce over the past nine years, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday, attributing the growth to his government's improved safety and self-reliance initiatives.

Addressing a gathering at the Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT), the chief minister said the proportion of working women has increased from around 12 per cent to over 36 per cent.

"A society where women step out fearlessly for work is a true indicator of security," he said, adding that earlier, safety concerns forced families to send their daughters outside the state for education.

During the event, Adityanath laid the foundation stone of a 144-bed girls' hostel to be constructed at a cost of Rs 13.67 crore provided as CSR funding by the Power Grid Corporation of India.

He also inaugurated a cyber forensic research laboratory built at an estimated cost of Rs 4.67 crore and distributed research excellence awards.

Highlighting the importance of infrastructure and institutional support, the chief minister said the state government is working to establish working women's hostels in major cities to further encourage female participation in education and employment.

He stressed that eliminating gender bias at the family level would significantly accelerate development.

Emphasising the growing role of forensic science in the criminal justice system, Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh now has 12 high-grade forensic laboratories, compared to just two before 2017, with six more under construction.

He added that under new criminal laws, forensic evidence has been made mandatory in cases involving punishment of more than seven years, which would help strengthen conviction rates.

On cyber security, the CM said the state has expanded from just two cyber police stations in 2017 to one in each of the 75 districts, supported by cyber help desks in over 1,600 police stations.

Adityanath also highlighted Uttar Pradesh's emergence as a manufacturing and innovation hub, claiming that the state accounts for 55 per cent of India's mobile phone manufacturing.

He said efforts are being made to align the youth with technology, innovation and industry demands, making them "market-ready" and "industry-ready" professionals.

The chief minister further announced upcoming collaborations in green hydrogen, med-tech and agri-tech sectors, positioning the state as a future-ready economic hub. PTI COR KIS DIV DIV

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