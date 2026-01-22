India Has Helped The World At Its Own Cost, Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Jaipur, Jan 22 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said India has always cared for the welfare of the entire world and has, on many occasions, helped other countries even by making sacrifices of its own.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 162nd Maryada Mahotsav at Chhoti Khatu in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, Bhagwat said that in the present global scenario, individuals as well as nations often act only to fulfil their own interests, but India has neither followed this path nor will it do so in the future.

"India thinks about the welfare of everyone. It is the only country that has repeatedly extended help to other nations during disasters and crises, even by cutting down on its own needs. This spirit of service is dharma," Bhagwat said.

The RSS chief said dharma provides guidance on what should and should not be done, noting that the concept of violence and non-violence must be understood within this moral framework.

Referring to the use of force, he said discipline and restraint are essential and power should be exercised only within defined limits.

Bhagwat said India's core belief is that while people may appear different, they are essentially one, and this understanding naturally brings restraint and harmony in society. He added that not all problems of life can be resolved through laws alone and that moral values play an important role beyond legal frameworks.

The event was attended by Jain spiritual leader Acharya Mahashraman.

Addressing the gathering, Acharya Mahashraman said peace is the ultimate goal for society, but firmness is sometimes necessary to protect it.

While India's policy is guided by non-violence, the use of force becomes necessary when national security and the safety of citizens are threatened, he said.

