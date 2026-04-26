Govt Updates Passport Name Change Rules: Key Details For Applicants

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Passport rules revised to accept Gazette of India for name changes.

Applicants now use central/state gazette or newspaper clippings.

Revised rules aim for uniform, streamlined passport documentation.

India has revised its passport rules to simplify name change procedures, allowing the Gazette of India (Central Government) to be accepted as a valid document. The decision follows a Delhi High Court direction in the case of Raj Trehan vs Union of India, which flagged the exclusion of the central gazette in earlier guidelines. The Ministry of External Affairs has now corrected this omission, ensuring applicants can rely on central or state gazette notifications, or newspaper clippings, as proof. The move is expected to streamline documentation requirements and bring uniformity across passport offices.

Check Link: https://www.passportindia.gov.in/AppOnlineProject/pdf/OFFICE_MEMORANDUM.pdf

Court Push Triggers Policy Fix

The change stems from an April 1, 2026 order by the Delhi High Court, which asked authorities to reconsider the omission of the central gazette from the list of acceptable documents. Acting on this, the Ministry of External Affairs reviewed the matter and acknowledged that the earlier 2020 guidelines had unintentionally left out the Gazette of India as a valid option.

Officials have now formally amended the rules, bringing the central gazette on par with state gazette notifications and other supporting documents.

Also Read: Passport Rules Changed: Big Update On DOB Proof You Should Know

What Changes For Applicants

Under the revised provision, individuals seeking a name change in their passport can submit either clippings from two local newspapers, a state government gazette notification, or a notification published in the Gazette of India.

All other conditions under the 2020 guidelines remain unchanged. Passport Issuing Authorities have been directed to ensure strict and uniform implementation of the updated rule across India and abroad.

Also Read: Passport Stuck For Months? Special Lok Adalat To Clear Pending Cases Today

The move is likely to ease procedural hurdles for applicants, particularly those who rely on central government notifications, while also aligning documentation norms with judicial direction.

Before You Go BREAKING: FBI Reaches California Home of Trump Shooter as Probe Intensifies