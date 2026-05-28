Man transporting Rs 1.22 crore hawala money from Mumbai by train held

Hyderabad, May 27 (PTI): A 40-year-old man, allegedly transporting hawala money from Mumbai to Hyderabad, was apprehended here, and Rs 1.22 crore in cash was seized from his possession, Government Railway Police said on Wednesday.

During a joint check conducted by Government Railway Police Secunderabad, along with RPF staff on Tuesday, the person who was transporting the hawala money by Devagiri Express was apprehended, an official release said.

The official grew suspicious about the man carrying a bag between Bollaram and Malkajgiri Railway Stations. Enquiry revealed that the man is from the Amaravati District, Maharashtra.

During interrogation, he disclosed that on May 25, he had received an amount of Rs 1,22,70,000 from a person who runs a Jewellery store in Mumbai.

As per the jeweller's instructions, he was transporting the cash to Secunderabad by Devagiri Express to hand it over to a person who allegedly runs a jewellery shop at Monda Market, Secunderabad. For transporting the cash, he was offered Rs 5,000.

The cash pertained to ‘Hawala’ connected with the jewellery business. However, he failed to produce any valid supporting documents or provide a satisfactory explanation regarding the possession, ownership, source or intended utilisation of the said cash. Subsequently, Rs 1.22 crore was seized, , the GRP said. PTI VVK ADB

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