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HomeNewsIndiaTwisha Sharma case: Giribala Singh’s anticipatory bail quashed by the MP High Court

Twisha Sharma case: Giribala Singh’s anticipatory bail quashed by the MP High Court

Jabalpur, May 27 (PTI): Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday quashed the anticipatory bail of former judge Giribala Singh in the Twisha Sharma death cas.

By : PTI | Updated at : 28 May 2026 01:15 AM (IST)

Jabalpur, May 27 (PTI): Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday quashed the anticipatory bail of former judge Giribala Singh in the Twisha Sharma death case.

In its 17-page order, vacation judge Devnarayan Mishra said, “In the light of the factual aspects of the case and the allegations levelled against the respondent (Giribala Singh), the anticipatory bail order dated May 15, 2026 passed by the 10th Additional Sessions Judge, Bhopal for the offences punishable under the Sections 80(2), 85, 3(5) of BNS, 2023 and Sections 3 & 4 of Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, is hearby quashed." The applications filed for the cancellation of Giribala Singh’s bail have been allowed by the high court. The anticipatory bail granted by the sessions court has been quashed.

“Finally justice is done in the Twisha case,” senior advocate Anurag Shrivastava, who is representing the victim's family told PTI over phone.

“As Giribala was in judicial service for 36 years... if she has any respect towards law, I think wisdom should prevail over her mind and she should gracefully surrender before the CBI and cooperate with the investigating agency in any further investigation,” Shrivastava said.

Earlier in the day, a court in Bhopal on Wednesday sent Twisha Sharma's husband Samarth Singh to the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), a lawyer said.

Later, the CBI team along with Samarth reached his mother Giribala Singh’s house in Katara Hills area to further probe the death of Twisha.

The CBI on Monday took over the probe into the death of former model-actor Twisha Sharma, who was allegedly found hanging at her marital home here on May 12.

It has re-registered a Madhya Pradesh police FIR showing Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh as accused. PTI MAS SKY SKY

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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