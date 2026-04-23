Passport Stuck For Months? Special Lok Adalat To Clear Pending Cases Today

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Passport office holds special Lok Adalat for pending applications.

Event scheduled for April 23, 3 PM to 5 PM.

Applicants with long waits can seek immediate resolution.

Carry original and photocopies; only 50 applications accepted.

If you’ve applied for a passport and your application is stuck or facing delays, this update could be useful. The Regional Passport Office is organising a special Passport Lok Adalat to resolve pending cases and assist applicants who have been waiting for a long time.

When And Where Is The Lok Adalat?

The special session will be held on April 23 from 3 pm to 5 pm in Ghaziabad's Regional Passport Office. The Regional Passport Officer will be present to personally hear grievances and try to resolve issues on the spot.

This initiative, conducted as per the guidelines of the Ministry of External Affairs, aims to resolve:

Long-pending passport applications

Technical or documentation-related issues

Delays in the passport processing system

Officials will attempt to provide immediate solutions wherever possible.

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Important Things To Keep In Mind

Only 50 applications will be taken up during this Lok Adalat, so reaching early is crucial. Applicants are advised to carry both original documents and photocopies to avoid any inconvenience.

This initiative is expected to benefit those who have been struggling with unresolved passport issues for months. It not only speeds up grievance redressal but also improves communication between authorities and applicants, offering quicker and more transparent solutions.