The Passport Lok Adalat is a special session organized to resolve pending passport applications and assist applicants facing delays or issues with their applications.
Passport Stuck For Months? Special Lok Adalat To Clear Pending Cases Today
The Regional Passport Officer will be present to personally hear grievances and try to resolve issues on the spot.
- Passport office holds special Lok Adalat for pending applications.
- Event scheduled for April 23, 3 PM to 5 PM.
- Applicants with long waits can seek immediate resolution.
- Carry original and photocopies; only 50 applications accepted.
If you’ve applied for a passport and your application is stuck or facing delays, this update could be useful. The Regional Passport Office is organising a special Passport Lok Adalat to resolve pending cases and assist applicants who have been waiting for a long time.
When And Where Is The Lok Adalat?
The special session will be held on April 23 from 3 pm to 5 pm in Ghaziabad's Regional Passport Office. The Regional Passport Officer will be present to personally hear grievances and try to resolve issues on the spot.
This initiative, conducted as per the guidelines of the Ministry of External Affairs, aims to resolve:
- Long-pending passport applications
- Technical or documentation-related issues
- Delays in the passport processing system
Officials will attempt to provide immediate solutions wherever possible.
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Important Things To Keep In Mind
Only 50 applications will be taken up during this Lok Adalat, so reaching early is crucial. Applicants are advised to carry both original documents and photocopies to avoid any inconvenience.
This initiative is expected to benefit those who have been struggling with unresolved passport issues for months. It not only speeds up grievance redressal but also improves communication between authorities and applicants, offering quicker and more transparent solutions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the purpose of the Passport Lok Adalat?
When and where will the Passport Lok Adalat be held?
The event will take place on April 23, from 3 pm to 5 pm, at the Regional Passport Office in Ghaziabad.
What kind of issues will the Lok Adalat address?
It will address long-pending applications, technical or documentation problems, and delays within the passport processing system.
Are there any limitations on the number of applications accepted?
Yes, only 50 applications will be processed during the Lok Adalat, so arriving early is recommended.