Passport Rules Changed: Big Update On DOB Proof You Should Know

The Central Government has amended the Passports Rules, 1980, introducing new requirements for proof of date of birth while applying for a passport. Under the Passports (Amendment) Rules, 2025, applicants born on or after October 1, 2023 will be required to submit a birth certificate as the sole proof of their date of birth. The notification, published in the Official Gazette, updates the list of acceptable documents and aims to standardise the process of verifying birth records for passport applications across the country.

https://www.passportindia.gov.in/AppOnlineProject/pdf/Gazette_Notification_DoB.pdf

New Rule For Future Applicants

According to the amendment, individuals born on or after October 1, 2023 must submit a birth certificate issued by the Registrar of Births and Deaths, a Municipal Corporation, or any other authority authorised under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969.

The rule effectively makes the birth certificate the only valid document to establish date of birth for passport applications in this category. The change is expected to strengthen the use of officially registered birth records and streamline the verification process.

Existing Options Continue For Older Applicants

For applicants born before October 1, 2023, the rules remain more flexible. They may continue to submit any one of several documents as proof of date of birth.

These include a birth certificate, school leaving or matriculation certificate, PAN card, driving licence, voter identity card, service records for government employees, or an insurance policy bond issued by the Life Insurance Corporation of India or other public companies.

The amendment forms part of the government’s broader effort to improve documentation standards in passport services. The Passports Rules, 1980, were originally notified in December 1980 and have been amended several times over the years, most recently in September 2023.