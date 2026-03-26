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HomeEntertainmentOTTMardaani 3 OTT Release Date OUT: When And Where To Watch Rani Mukerji's Cop Thriller

Mardaani 3 OTT Release Date OUT: When And Where To Watch Rani Mukerji's Cop Thriller

Rani Mukerji returns as Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 3. Know when and where to watch the gripping cop thriller on Netflix from 27 March 2026.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 26 Mar 2026 03:43 PM (IST)
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Rani Mukerji’s fierce cop returns. Mardaani 3, the third instalment of the high-octane franchise, is finally heading to digital platforms following its theatrical release earlier this year. Fans can now get ready to stream Rani as the unyielding Shivani Shivaji Roy, taking on a chilling case that exposes the dark underbelly of society.

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Mardaani 3 OTT Release Date And Platform

Streaming begins 27 March on Netflix India. The official Netflix India handle teased the release on social media with a striking film still of Rani Mukerji, accompanied by the caption:

"Criminals ke bure din shuru. Sherni aa rahi hai shikaar karne (Bad days have begun for criminals. The tigress will come to hunt). Watch Mardaani 3, out 27 March, on Netflix."

Fans quickly responded, excited to see the cop back in action, with comments like, “Have got my weekend watch, kudos Netflix” and “Great 👍👍”. Not everyone was impressed, however, with some noting the film repeated themes from its predecessors.

Plot And Cast

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, Mardaani 3 continues the saga of Shivani Shivaji Roy. The film introduces Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad alongside Rani.

The story follows Shivani as she investigates the mysterious disappearance of 93 young girls in just three months, plunging her into a dangerous and twisted criminal network. Despite the chilling premise, the film blends high-stakes action with the social message that defines the franchise.

Box Office Performance

  • Theatrical Release: 30 January 2026
  • Worldwide Collections: Rs 76.20 crore (Sacnilk)

For comparison, Mardaani 2 earned Rs 67 crore globally, while the original Mardaani from 2014 grossed Rs 59.30 crore. Critical reception for Mardaani 3 was mixed. While some praised Rani Mukerji’s commanding presence, others felt the film lacked the intensity of previous instalments.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is Mardaani 3 releasing on OTT?

Mardaani 3 begins streaming on Netflix India on March 27th.

Who is starring in Mardaani 3?

Rani Mukerji reprises her role as Shivani Shivaji Roy. The film also features Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad.

What is the plot of Mardaani 3?

Shivani Shivaji Roy investigates the disappearance of 93 young girls, uncovering a dangerous criminal network. The film combines action with social messaging.

How did Mardaani 3 perform at the box office?

Mardaani 3 collected Rs 76.20 crore worldwide at the box office.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Mar 2026 03:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rani Mukerji Netflix India Mardaani 3
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