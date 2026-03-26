Mardaani 3 OTT Release Date OUT: When And Where To Watch Rani Mukerji's Cop Thriller

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Rani Mukerji’s fierce cop returns. Mardaani 3, the third instalment of the high-octane franchise, is finally heading to digital platforms following its theatrical release earlier this year. Fans can now get ready to stream Rani as the unyielding Shivani Shivaji Roy, taking on a chilling case that exposes the dark underbelly of society.

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Mardaani 3 OTT Release Date And Platform

Criminals ke bure din shuru. Sherni aa rahi hai shikaar karne ❤️‍🔥#Mardaani3OnNetflix pic.twitter.com/ifOs3p9VKl — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 26, 2026

Streaming begins 27 March on Netflix India. The official Netflix India handle teased the release on social media with a striking film still of Rani Mukerji, accompanied by the caption:

"Criminals ke bure din shuru. Sherni aa rahi hai shikaar karne (Bad days have begun for criminals. The tigress will come to hunt). Watch Mardaani 3, out 27 March, on Netflix."

Fans quickly responded, excited to see the cop back in action, with comments like, “Have got my weekend watch, kudos Netflix” and “Great 👍👍”. Not everyone was impressed, however, with some noting the film repeated themes from its predecessors.

Plot And Cast

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, Mardaani 3 continues the saga of Shivani Shivaji Roy. The film introduces Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad alongside Rani.

The story follows Shivani as she investigates the mysterious disappearance of 93 young girls in just three months, plunging her into a dangerous and twisted criminal network. Despite the chilling premise, the film blends high-stakes action with the social message that defines the franchise.

Box Office Performance

Theatrical Release: 30 January 2026

30 January 2026 Worldwide Collections: Rs 76.20 crore (Sacnilk)

For comparison, Mardaani 2 earned Rs 67 crore globally, while the original Mardaani from 2014 grossed Rs 59.30 crore. Critical reception for Mardaani 3 was mixed. While some praised Rani Mukerji’s commanding presence, others felt the film lacked the intensity of previous instalments.