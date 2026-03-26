Nayara Energy, a major fuel retailer, has increased prices. This is due to global energy market volatility and geopolitical tensions impacting supply chains.
Nayara Energy Hikes Fuel Prices: Petrol Up Rs 5.30, Diesel Up Rs 3; Check Rates Across Cities
The increase in fuel prices comes amid escalating tensions linked to the Iran-US conflict, which has significantly impacted global oil flows.
Fuel prices are back in focus, with petrol and diesel rates witnessing a sharp increase across India following a revision by Nayara Energy, the country’s largest private fuel retailer.
According to Hindustan Times, petrol prices have risen by Rs 5.30 per litre, while diesel has become costlier by Rs 3 per litre. The latest hike comes at a time when global energy markets remain volatile, with geopolitical tensions continuing to disrupt supply chains.
Global Tensions Push Domestic Prices Higher
The increase in fuel prices comes amid escalating tensions linked to the Iran-US conflict, which has significantly impacted global oil flows. Disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global crude shipments, have contributed to tightening supply conditions.
Recent attacks on energy infrastructure have further heightened concerns, triggering a ripple effect across international fuel markets and pushing up input costs for refiners and retailers.
Panic Buying and Supply Concerns
Even as the government has maintained that there is no shortage of fuel, reports of panic buying have emerged from several parts of the country.
Long queues have been seen at petrol pumps and LPG distribution points, with consumers rushing to secure supplies amid fears of potential shortages. In Assam, including Guwahati, such buying behaviour was reported following social media claims of supply disruptions.
City-Wise Petrol Prices: Where Rates Are Highest
Among major cities, Hyderabad has emerged as the costliest for petrol, with prices reaching Rs 107.46 per litre.
Other metro cities have also seen petrol prices crossing the Rs 100 mark:
Kolkata: Rs 105.41 per litre
Mumbai: Rs 103.54 per litre
Bangalore: Rs 102.92 per litre
Bhubaneswar: Rs 101.19 per litre
Chennai: Rs 100.80 per litre
In contrast, prices remain relatively lower in northern cities:
Gurgaon: Rs 95.57 per litre
Noida: Rs 95.16 per litre
New Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre
Chandigarh: Rs 94.30 per litre
Diesel Prices Follow Similar Trend
Diesel prices have also seen a notable increase, with Hyderabad again topping the chart at Rs 95.70 per litre.
Other cities reporting elevated diesel prices include:
Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.77 per litre
Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre
Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
Bangalore: Rs 90.99 per litre
Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
Lower diesel prices were observed in:
Noida: Rs 88.31 per litre
Gurgaon: Rs 88.03 per litre
New Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
Chandigarh: Rs 82.45 per litre
Political Reactions and Policy Questions
The price rise has also triggered political responses. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticised the government’s handling of the situation, alleging that it was unprepared for the ongoing energy crisis.
He said the country is facing shortages of key fuels and fertilisers and cautioned that petrol and diesel prices may rise further after the upcoming Assembly elections.
What It Means for Consumers
The latest price revision is expected to increase the cost burden on households and businesses alike. Higher fuel prices typically translate into increased transportation and logistics costs, which may eventually reflect in the prices of goods and services.
With global uncertainties still unfolding, fuel prices are likely to remain sensitive to geopolitical developments and supply disruptions in the coming weeks.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why have petrol and diesel prices increased in India?
How much have petrol and diesel prices risen?
Petrol prices have increased by Rs 5.30 per litre, and diesel prices have gone up by Rs 3 per litre.
Which city has the highest petrol prices?
Hyderabad currently has the highest petrol prices at Rs 107.46 per litre among the major cities mentioned.
What is causing the global oil flow disruptions?
Escalating tensions, particularly related to the Iran-US conflict and attacks on energy infrastructure, are disrupting global oil flows and supply chains.
What impact will higher fuel prices have on consumers?
Higher fuel prices can increase transportation and logistics costs, potentially leading to higher prices for goods and services.