Strait Of Hormuz: Iran Draws Up ‘Friendly Nations’ List For Passage Through Key Oil Route

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Tensions in West Asia have once again pushed the Strait of Hormuz into sharp focus, with Iran saying the vital shipping lane will remain open-but not for everyone. In remarks closely watched by global markets, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said vessels linked to countries that have coordinated with Tehran, will be allowed to pass even as the region remains in conflict. “We are in a state of war. The region is a war zone,” he said, making it clear that access to the strait will depend on how countries are positioned in the ongoing crisis.

Here is a quick checklist of what Iran has said, who can pass, and who may face restrictions.

Friendly Nations That Can Pass

Iran has indicated that ships linked to countries that have stayed in contact with Tehran will be allowed to transit through the Strait of Hormuz. Countries mentioned by the Iranian Foreign Minister include:

India

China

Russia

Pakistan

Iraq

Araghchi said, “You have seen on the news: China, Russia, Pakistan, Iraq, and India. Two of its ships passed through a few nights ago, and some other countries, and even Bangladesh, I believe. These are countries that spoke with us and coordinated with us, and this will continue in the future as well, even after the war.”

Countries That May Not Get Clearance

Iran also made it clear that ships linked to countries it considers adversaries will not be allowed to pass while the conflict continues. Countries likely to face restrictions include:

United States

Israel

Certain Gulf nations involved in the crisis

Allies of countries seen as part of the conflict

Explaining the position, Araghchi said, “We are in a state of war. The region is a war zone, and there is no reason to allow the ships of our enemies and their allies to pass through. But it remains open to others.”

Key Takeaways From Iran’s Statement

Passage allowed only after prior coordination

Some vessels have already crossed in recent days

The arrangement may continue even after the conflict

Iran says the strait remains open for friendly countries

The remarks suggest Iran is allowing selective access rather than shutting the waterway completely.