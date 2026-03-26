Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsStrait Of Hormuz: Iran Draws Up ‘Friendly Nations’ List For Passage Through Key Oil Route

Strait Of Hormuz: Iran Draws Up ‘Friendly Nations’ List For Passage Through Key Oil Route

Iran-US War: Iran says Strait of Hormuz remains open for India, China, Russia and other “friendly” nations, but warns ships linked to US, Israel and allies may not get clearance.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 26 Mar 2026 04:08 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Tensions in West Asia have once again pushed the Strait of Hormuz into sharp focus, with Iran saying the vital shipping lane will remain open-but not for everyone. In remarks closely watched by global markets, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said vessels linked to countries that have coordinated with Tehran, will be allowed to pass even as the region remains in conflict. “We are in a state of war. The region is a war zone,” he said, making it clear that access to the strait will depend on how countries are positioned in the ongoing crisis.

Here is a quick checklist of what Iran has said, who can pass, and who may face restrictions.

Friendly Nations That Can Pass

Iran has indicated that ships linked to countries that have stayed in contact with Tehran will be allowed to transit through the Strait of Hormuz. Countries mentioned by the Iranian Foreign Minister include:

  • India
  • China
  • Russia
  • Pakistan
  • Iraq

Araghchi said, “You have seen on the news: China, Russia, Pakistan, Iraq, and India. Two of its ships passed through a few nights ago, and some other countries, and even Bangladesh, I believe. These are countries that spoke with us and coordinated with us, and this will continue in the future as well, even after the war.”

Countries That May Not Get Clearance

Iran also made it clear that ships linked to countries it considers adversaries will not be allowed to pass while the conflict continues. Countries likely to face restrictions include:

  • United States
  • Israel
  • Certain Gulf nations involved in the crisis
  • Allies of countries seen as part of the conflict

Explaining the position, Araghchi said, “We are in a state of war. The region is a war zone, and there is no reason to allow the ships of our enemies and their allies to pass through. But it remains open to others.”

Key Takeaways From Iran’s Statement

  • Passage allowed only after prior coordination
  • Some vessels have already crossed in recent days
  • The arrangement may continue even after the conflict
  • Iran says the strait remains open for friendly countries

The remarks suggest Iran is allowing selective access rather than shutting the waterway completely.

Related Video

Middle East Crisis: Iran’s Ballistic Missile Strike on UAE Escalates War, Casualties Reported in Abu Dhabi

Also read

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 26 Mar 2026 04:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran Israel War Abbas Araghchi Iran War Strait Of Hromuz
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Strait Of Hormuz: Iran Draws Up ‘Friendly Nations’ List For Passage Through Key Oil Route
Iran Draws Up ‘Friendly Nations’ List For Passage Through Strait Of Hormuz
India
'Congress Is BJP’s B-Team, Rahul Gandhi Lacks Understanding': Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
'Congress Is BJP’s B-Team, Rahul Gandhi Lacks Understanding': Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
World
Israeli Official Claims IRGC Navy Chief Alireza Tangsiri Killed In Bandar Abbas Strike
Israeli Official Claims IRGC Navy Chief Alireza Tangsiri Killed In Bandar Abbas Strike
Cricket
Imran Khan’s Son Qasim Appeals To UNHRC, Raises Alarm Over Former PM’s Health & Detention
Imran Khan’s Son Qasim Appeals To UNHRC, Raises Alarm Over Former PM’s Health & Detention
Advertisement

Videos

Middle East Crisis: Iran’s Ballistic Missile Strike on UAE Escalates War, Casualties Reported in Abu Dhabi
War Update: US Prepares Ground War Option as Iran Conflict Risks Major Escalation
Strike Alert: Hezbollah Strikes Israel Amid Two-Front War, US May Plan Ground Operation in Iran
Breaking News: Iran’s Cluster Bomb Attack Devastates Central Israel
Cluster Strike: Iran Launches Cluster Bomb Attack on Israel Amid Failing Ceasefire Talks
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | West Bengal 2026: Cracks In Mamata’s Minority Fortress?
Opinion
Embed widget