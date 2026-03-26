Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldUS Court To Hear Maduro Case Again In High-Profile Narco-Terror Trial

US Court To Hear Maduro Case Again In High-Profile Narco-Terror Trial

Maduro, 63, and Flores, 69, remain in custody at a detention centre in Brooklyn and have not requested bail.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 26 Mar 2026 04:46 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is set to return to a New York courtroom on Thursday, as he moves to have a drug trafficking indictment against him dismissed.

The hearing will mark the first time Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, appear in court since their January arraignment, where he protested his abduction by United States military forces and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Maduro, 63, and Flores, 69, remain in custody at a detention centre in Brooklyn and have not requested bail.

Judge Alvin Hellerstein has yet to fix a trial date, though it could be addressed during the upcoming hearing.

Legal Challenge Over Defence Funding

Maduro’s lawyer has argued that Washington is violating his constitutional rights by blocking Venezuelan government funds from being used to cover legal expenses.

The case is expected to centre in part on this issue, as the defence seeks dismissal of the indictment.

Political Standing Back Home

Despite his detention, Maduro continues to command some support in Venezuela, with murals and billboards in Caracas calling for his return.

However, he has been increasingly sidelined within the government led by acting President Delcy Rodriguez, who has removed key allies, including his defence minister and attorney general, and reshaped state institutions.

Serious Charges And Potential Penalties

US prosecutors have accused Maduro and several associates of “narco-terrorism” and conspiring to traffic cocaine into the United States, charges that could carry maximum penalties of life imprisonment.

The statute used in the case was introduced 20 years ago to target drug traffickers linked to activities the US considers terrorism.

Alleged Links To Colombian Rebels

Maduro is also accused of leading a conspiracy in which officials facilitated cocaine shipments through Venezuela in collaboration with traffickers, including the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), which Washington designated a terrorist organisation from 1997 to 2021.

He and other indicted officials have denied all allegations, describing the charges as part of an imperialist plot against Venezuela.

Related Video

Middle East Crisis: Iran’s Ballistic Missile Strike on UAE Escalates War, Casualties Reported in Abu Dhabi

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 26 Mar 2026 04:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Venezuela Nicolas Maduro Maduro Back In US Court Fight To Dismiss Charges Begins
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
US Court To Hear Maduro Case Again In High-Profile Narco-Terror Trial
US Court To Hear Maduro Case Again In High-Profile Narco-Terror Trial
World
Israeli Official Claims IRGC Navy Chief Alireza Tangsiri Killed In Bandar Abbas Strike
Israeli Official Claims IRGC Navy Chief Alireza Tangsiri Killed In Bandar Abbas Strike
World
Imran Khan’s Son Qasim Appeals To UNHRC, Raises Alarm Over Former PM’s Health & Detention
Imran Khan’s Son Qasim Appeals To UNHRC, Raises Alarm Over Former PM’s Health & Detention
World
Trump Says Iran Floated Him As Supreme Leader Amid Talks Row; ‘No, Thank You,’ He Quips
Trump Says Iran Floated Him As Supreme Leader Amid Talks Row; ‘No, Thank You,’ He Quips
Advertisement

Videos

Middle East Crisis: Iran’s Ballistic Missile Strike on UAE Escalates War, Casualties Reported in Abu Dhabi
War Update: US Prepares Ground War Option as Iran Conflict Risks Major Escalation
Strike Alert: Hezbollah Strikes Israel Amid Two-Front War, US May Plan Ground Operation in Iran
Breaking News: Iran’s Cluster Bomb Attack Devastates Central Israel
Cluster Strike: Iran Launches Cluster Bomb Attack on Israel Amid Failing Ceasefire Talks
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | West Bengal 2026: Cracks In Mamata’s Minority Fortress?
Opinion
Embed widget