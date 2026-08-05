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English NewsNewsIndiaWest Bengal CM Makes Unannounced Visits To Police Stations, Fire Department Headquarters

West Bengal CM Makes Unannounced Visits To Police Stations, Fire Department Headquarters

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari conducted surprise inspections at two Kolkata police stations and the Fire and Emergency Services headquarters to review their functioning and infrastructure.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 05 Aug 2026 04:08 PM (IST)

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday carried out surprise inspections at two police stations in Kolkata and later reviewed the functioning of the state Fire and Emergency Services headquarters, officials said.

Adhikari, who also holds the Home portfolio, first visited Watgunge police station and then Ikbalpore police station in the western part of the city. He reviewed infrastructure, examined official records and enquired about the deployment of women police personnel, they said.

DCP (Port Division) Harikrishna Pai accompanied the chief minister during the visits.

Adhikari later inspected the headquarters of the Fire and Emergency Services Department on Mirza Ghalib Street.

He was accompanied by Additional Chief Secretary Khalil Ahmed and DG of West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services Anuj Sharma.

"These visits were not part of the chief minister's scheduled programme for the day," an official said.

Adhikari undertook the inspections to personally assess the functioning of the police stations and the fire department, he said. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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