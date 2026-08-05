West Bengal CM Makes Unannounced Visits To Police Stations, Fire Department Headquarters

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday carried out surprise inspections at two police stations in Kolkata and later reviewed the functioning of the state Fire and Emergency Services headquarters, officials said.

Adhikari, who also holds the Home portfolio, first visited Watgunge police station and then Ikbalpore police station in the western part of the city. He reviewed infrastructure, examined official records and enquired about the deployment of women police personnel, they said.

DCP (Port Division) Harikrishna Pai accompanied the chief minister during the visits.

Adhikari later inspected the headquarters of the Fire and Emergency Services Department on Mirza Ghalib Street.

He was accompanied by Additional Chief Secretary Khalil Ahmed and DG of West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services Anuj Sharma.

"These visits were not part of the chief minister's scheduled programme for the day," an official said.

Adhikari undertook the inspections to personally assess the functioning of the police stations and the fire department, he said.

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