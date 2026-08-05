PM Modi Marks Article 370 Anniversary, Says J&K Has Witnessed 'Wide-Ranging Transformation'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lives of J&K, Ladakh people transformed across several sectors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday marked seven years since the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35(A), describing the move as a historic turning point for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. In a message shared on the anniversary, he said the constitutional changes had ushered in a new era of development, expanded opportunities and greater constitutional rights for people in the region. He also reaffirmed the Centre's commitment to ensuring continued progress and inclusive growth in both Union Territories.

'A New Chapter'

Reflecting on the events of August 5, 2019, the Prime Minister said Articles 370 and 35(A) had become history, paving the way for what he called a decisive new chapter in the journey of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Seven years ago, on this day, Articles 370 and 35(A) became history, marking a decisive new chapter in the journey of Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladakh.



Since then, the lives of the people of J&K and Ladakh have witnessed wide-ranging transformation. Infrastructure has… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2026

He said the lives of people in both Union Territories had undergone significant transformation over the past seven years, with improvements across several sectors.

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Focus On Development

According to the Prime Minister, infrastructure has expanded while opportunities in education, healthcare, entrepreneurship and sports have increased. He also said that women and marginalised communities, who had been denied basic constitutional rights for decades, had been empowered through the full application of the Constitution of India.

Modi further noted that this year's anniversary carries added significance as India commemorates the 125th birth anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

He said Mookerjee's lifelong commitment to national unity continues to inspire generations and added that the vision he championed was realised on August 5, 2019.

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Reaffirms Commitment

Concluding his message, the Prime Minister reiterated the government's commitment to the continued development of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

He said the Centre would continue working to ensure that every citizen has the opportunity to dream big, succeed and contribute towards the goal of building a Viksit Bharat.