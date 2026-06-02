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HomeNewsIndiaForest guard caught red-handed while accepting Rs 15,000 bribe in J-K's Kishtwar; arrested

Forest guard caught red-handed while accepting Rs 15,000 bribe in J-K's Kishtwar; arrested

Jammu, June 1 (PTI): The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday arrested a forest guard posted in Kishtwar district after he was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a complainant, officials sai.

By : PTI | Updated at : 02 Jun 2026 12:27 AM (IST)

Jammu, June 1 (PTI): The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday arrested a forest guard posted in Kishtwar district after he was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a complainant, officials said.

According to an ACB spokesperson, a written complaint was received alleging that the accused official had demanded Rs 20,000 for expediting the release of security deposits related to certain allotted works. Following negotiations, the accused allegedly agreed to accept Rs 15,000 as illegal gratification.

The complainant, unwilling to pay the bribe, approached the ACB and sought legal action against the official, the officer said.

After receiving the complaint, the bureau conducted a discreet verification which established a prima facie case of demand for bribe by the accused public servant.

Subsequently, a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered in Jammu.

The ACB constituted a team which laid a trap and apprehended the accused, identified as Vaseem Ahmad Hap, presently posted as forest guard and handling accounts-related work in the office of the divisional forest officer, Marwah, they said.

The accused was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting Rs 15,000 from the complainant.

He was arrested on the spot and the bribe money was recovered from his possession in the presence of independent witnesses associated with the proceedings, the spokesperson said.

The ACB also conducted searches at the residential premises of the accused in the presence of an executive magistrate and independent witnesses, officials said, adding that further investigation into the case is underway. PTI AB AB ARB ARB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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