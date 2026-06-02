INLD holds protests across Haryana over fuel price hike

Rohtak/Kaithal, Jun 1 (PTI): The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) on Monday held protests across Haryana against the fuel price hike and said inflation has broken the back of the common man.

Speaking to reporters at a protest in Kaithal, Haryana INLD president Rampal Majra said the prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas have recently witnessed a "steep" hike. The prices of cement, sand, gravel and other items have also gone up.

"The government has failed to control inflation, due to which the common people are suffering and feeling helpless," Majra said.

The increase in prices of fuel and daily essentials has made it very difficult for ordinary families to manage their households, he said.

He also hit out at the BJP-led state government, alleging that it has not yet fulfilled the promises made to the public.

"Youths are not getting jobs, there is a shortage of doctors in hospitals and teachers in schools, and corruption is rampant everywhere," he charged.

At Pehowa Chowk in Kaithal, INLD women workers smashed earthen pots on the road.

In other parts of Kaithal and at many other places in the state, INLD women workers carried green earthen pots on their heads and raised slogans against the fuel price hike. Male workers marched holding party flags and posters.

INLD patron Sampat Singh led the protest in Hisar, party MLA Aditya Devi Lal in Palwal, and INLD state women's wing in-charge Sunaina Chautala in Fatehabad district.

In Rohtak, high drama was witnessed during a protest led by INLD's Rania MLA Arjun Chautala, who had a heated exchange with Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Rajpurohit.

The protesters gathered at Rohtak's Mini Secretariat to submit a memorandum addressed to the prime minister on the fuel price hike issue through the district administration. They wanted Rohtak Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sachin Gupta to receive it and refused to hand it over to anyone else.

When Gupta reached the spot, Chautala told him that the protesters had been waiting for him for three hours.

The MLA then pointed towards Rajpurohit and said, "Do your duty if you want to, but do not teach me how to talk." A video of the incident is doing the rounds online.

Gupta left the spot with the SP immediately after receiving the memorandum.

The Haryana IPS Association condemned Chautala's behaviour with Rajpurohit.

"The incident in Rohtak, in which a public representative tried to browbeat the district administration without any provocation, was in poor taste and deserves condemnation," it said. PTI COR SUN DIV DIV

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)