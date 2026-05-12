Exclusive | ‘If Not Suvendu Adhikari, Then Who?’: Samik Bhattacharya Backs BJP’s CM Pick

West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya said Suvendu Adhikari was the natural choice to become chief minister after the BJP’s victory in the state assembly elections, dismissing speculation that he himself was in contention for the top post.

Speaking with ABP Ananda's Senior Vice President Suman De during an interview after the formation of Bengal’s first BJP government, Bhattacharya said the party had fought the election under Adhikari’s leadership and that his political record made him the obvious candidate.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had announced ahead of the swearing-in ceremony that the decision to appoint Adhikari as chief minister had been taken unanimously.

Responding to a question on whether he felt disappointed after Adhikari’s name was announced, Bhattacharya said, “I never felt that. Before that, I wished Suvendu Adhikari, 'May he become the Chief Minister'. The party fought the election keeping Suvendu Adhikari in front.”

He added, “He was the Leader of the Opposition. He defeated the then Chief Minister twice. After the first victory, the Trinamool Congress had campaigned for 5 years, 'This victory is the victory of load shedding'. The next time, he defeated him by standing in his fort. If he won't be the Chief Minister, then who will be the Chief Minister?”

When asked whether he had ever sought the chief minister’s post, Bhattacharya replied humorously, “I have told you this too. Does my face look like I can run?”

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BJP Leader Calls For Restraint After Victory

Bhattacharya also appealed for restraint amid reports of post-election tensions and demonstrations outside residences linked to opposition leaders.

Referring to earlier incidents involving protests outside political leaders’ homes, he said such actions should not become part of democratic culture.

“We said that this cannot be the politics of a civilized society,” he said while referring to previous political confrontations in the state.

Bhattacharya stated that after the BJP’s victory, he was among the first leaders to urge party workers not to engage in revenge-driven politics.

“After our victory, I was the first to say that no revenge should be taken anywhere. I said that no ugly attack should be made in front of the Chief Minister's house,” he said.

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‘4-Hour BJP’ Behind Attacks, Claims Bhattacharya

The BJP leader alleged that certain individuals were attempting to exploit the political transition and blamed what he described as the “4-hour BJP” for acts of intimidation and violence.

“The BJP is not doing this. The 4-hour BJP is doing this,” Bhattacharya said, adding that party leaders and MLAs should identify such people and initiate legal action against them.

He said the new government under Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari was monitoring the situation and would introduce a helpline mechanism.

“The whole party is keeping an eye on it,” he said.

Bhattacharya also criticised political opportunism, saying some individuals who had earlier opposed the BJP were now attempting to align themselves with the ruling party after its electoral victory.

“Removing the picture of Mamata Banerjee and putting up a picture of Narendra Modi is not the way. This will not work,” he said.

Referring to BJP workers allegedly targeted in the past, he added, “Those who came to the BJP to visit could not win, they have returned. And after the BJP's victory, they are beating the BJP workers the most to increase the TRP of Trinamool!”

He further warned against provoking BJP workers, saying, “A political party knows how to speak in all languages. We have not walked that path. Do not force us to walk.”