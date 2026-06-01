Routine organisational exercise: JK Dy CM on Jun 3 meeting of NC MLAs

Jammu, May 31 (PTI): Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary on Sunday said the June 3 meeting convened by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah with all National Conference MLAs is a routine organisational exercise aimed at reviewing governance and party commitments.

Speaking to reporters here, Choudhary said such meetings are held regularly by political parties to assess their performance and discuss issues concerning the people.

"Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and party president Farooq Abdullah have called a meeting of all MLAS and ministers. It is a routine meeting," he said.

During the meeting, ministers will be asked to present details of the work carried out by their departments, while legislators and party leaders will review progress in their respective constituencies.

"The meeting will deliberate on unemployment, the status of promises made in the party manifesto, the commitments that have been fulfilled and those that are yet to be achieved. It is a normal party meeting, similar to those held by other political organisations," Choudhary said.

He said the discussions would also focus on strengthening the party and ensuring the effective implementation of commitments made to the people on key issues.

Earlier, after inaugurating a bridge, which was damaged during last year's floods, in the Greater Kailash area here, the deputy CM urged political parties not to politicise developmental works.

"I am here to inaugurate the bridge and then leave. Please do not do politics over this. Our concern should only be people's welfare and we are accountable for serving them," he said.

Choudhary said the government is committed to working for all sections of society, irrespective of political affiliations.

"The people have supported the government. Some may have voted for us and some may not have, but that does not mean we will not work for those who did not support us.

"In Greater Kailash, we did not have a candidate, yet I came here and ensured the bridge was constructed for the convenience of the people," he said. PTI AB DIV DIV

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