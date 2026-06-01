Sardar Patel made India 'Ek Bharat', 'Akhand Bharat': Union Minister Shekhawat

Hyderabad, May 31 (PTI): Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, stated on Sunday that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel played a pivotal role in making India 'Ek Bharat' and 'Akhand Bharat'.

Speaking at an event organised by Bharat Bharati to mark the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel here, he emphasised that Patel not only prevented India from disintegrating but also united the country by integrating princely states through his diplomacy, intelligence, and courage.

"We are gathered here to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. It's not only a commemoration, but an opportunity to make a resolution, and this is an opportunity to bow down to the great personality, who not only made an unprecedented contribution in India's freedom movement but also did the great work of making India 'Ek Bharat' and 'Akhand Bharat'," he said.

Recalling the role of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the merger of the erstwhile Hyderabad princely state and over 550 provinces with the Indian Union, Shekhawat said, "If there is a contribution of one person in India's integrity, then it is Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and if there is anyone's decisive role, then it was of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Sardar Patel, the first home minister of Independent India, is recognised for successfully merging 550 princely states into the Union of India. PTI VVK ARB MPL MPL

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