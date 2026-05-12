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HomeNewsIndia'Destined For Prison': BJP MLA Sajal Ghosh On Ex-Bengal Minister Sujit Bose's ED Arrest

'Destined For Prison': BJP MLA Sajal Ghosh On Ex-Bengal Minister Sujit Bose's ED Arrest

BJP MLA Sajal Ghosh said former West Bengal minister Sujit Bose was 'destined for prison' after the Enforcement Directorate arrested him in connection with the alleged municipality recruitment scam.

By : ANI | Updated at : 12 May 2026 08:43 AM (IST)

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 12 (ANI): BJP MLA Sajal Ghosh reacted to the arrest of former West Bengal minister Sujit Bose by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged municipality recruitment scam, saying Bose "was destined for prison."
 


 Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said on Monday that the former minister had been given enough opportunity by the ED and alleged that the arrest was long overdue.
 


 "At the very least, he won't be able to claim that he is being harassed simply because an election is approaching... He was bound to end up in jail anyway. He was destined for prison... The ED actually gave him ample opportunity... He is finally behind bars... he should have gone much sooner. He is going to jail far too late," Ghosh said.
 


 The remarks came after the Enforcement Directorate on Monday arrested former West Bengal minister Sujit Bose in connection with the alleged municipality recruitment scam linked to irregular appointments in the South Dum Dum Municipality.
 


 According to officials, the arrest was made as part of the ED's ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities in municipal recruitment processes, where large-scale manipulation in appointments is suspected.
 


 ED sources alleged that Bose is accused of illegally recommending nearly 150 candidates for various municipal posts in exchange for pecuniary benefits. The agency believes that these appointments were not carried out through a fair or transparent process, but were instead influenced by financial transactions and personal recommendations, violating established recruitment norms.
 


 The probe is being carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). During the course of the investigation, the ED claimed to have identified direct proceeds of crime allegedly linked to Bose.
 


 The arrest comes amid a broader crackdown by the central federal agency on recruitment-related irregularities in West Bengal, where multiple cases involving alleged corruption in public appointments have surfaced in recent years.
 


 Officials confirmed that Bose will be produced before a special PMLA court on Tuesday morning, where the agency is likely to seek his custodial remand for further interrogation. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 12 May 2026 08:43 AM (IST)
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Sujit Bose ED BEngal News Sajal Ghosh
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