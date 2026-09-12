BRICS Summit: Delhi Declaration Condemns Pahalgam Attack, Calls For Zero Tolerance On Terror

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BRICS Delhi Declaration 2026 strongly condemned Pahalgam terror attack.

Declaration condemned April 2025 J&K attack, vowed fighting terrorism.

BRICS expanded focus to security, bolstering counter-terrorism efforts.

The Delhi Declaration 2026 was unanimously adopted at the concluding session of the BRICS Summit on September 12, 2026, marking a diplomatic victory for India as the declaration strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and stressed zero tolerance towards terrorism.

The declaration stated that no justification for terrorism is acceptable. The Pahalgam attack was mentioned in paragraph 40 of the document.

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“We express strong condemnation of any acts of terrorism as criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed. We condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025, during which 26 people were killed and many more injured. We reaffirm our commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing and safe havens,” the declaration said.

It also strongly condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, 2025, in which 26 people were killed and several others injured. The BRICS countries reaffirmed their commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms.

BRICS Countries Condemn Pahalgam Attack

All BRICS countries, including China and Russia, strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack.

The declaration said, “We reiterate that terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization or ethnic group and that all those involved in terrorist activities and their support must be held accountable and brought to justice in accordance with relevant national and international law. We urge to ensure zero tolerance for terrorism and reject double standards in countering terrorism.” The report links the statement to remarks allegedly made by Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir about attacks on Hindus shortly before the Pahalgam attack.

BRICS Counter-Terrorism Working Group

The declaration welcomed the activities of the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Working Group (CTWG) and its five sub-groups. It also called for further strengthening counter-terrorism efforts.

Through the CTWG, BRICS countries are expected to step up efforts to combat terrorism.

BRICS Expands Focus To Counter-Terrorism

BRICS, which has traditionally been viewed as an economic grouping, has now expanded its focus to security and counter-terrorism as well.

The declaration also emphasised the need to take the issue of counter-terrorism to the United Nations, particularly in the context of the Pahalgam terror attack.

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It said justice can be achieved only by eliminating those who fund terrorism, and this concern has been incorporated into the BRICS declaration.