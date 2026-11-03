US Midterm Elections: Voting Underway, What Is At Stake For Trump And Republicans

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Americans are voting in crucial 2026 US midterm elections.

Elections will determine Congress control, impacting Trump's agenda.

Officials fear vote counting delays amidst potential legal challenges.

Polling is underway across US as Americans cast their ballots in the 2026 midterm elections, which will determine control of Congress during the final two years of President Donald Trump’s term. The outcome will indicate whether voters want to limit Trump’s political influence by handing control of one or both chambers to Democrats, or keep Republicans in power.

The elections are being closely watched for their implications for the president’s legislative agenda and the balance of power in Washington.

Why The Elections Matter

The midterm elections will determine which party controls the US Congress, with Republicans currently holding narrow majorities in both chambers. The party has a 218-214 advantage in the House of Representatives and a 53-47 majority in the Senate.

Democrats are widely seen as having a stronger chance of regaining control of the House, while the Senate contest is expected to be considerably tighter.

The results will determine how much of his political agenda Trump can pursue during the remaining years of his presidency. A Democratic victory in either chamber could pave the way for greater scrutiny of the administration’s functioning, immigration policies and handling of tensions with Iran.

On the other hand, a strong Republican performance would further consolidate Trump's influence within the party. Significant losses could increase pressure on Republicans to reconsider policies that have proved unpopular with voters.

The elections are also being viewed as a nationwide assessment of Trump's presidency, with concerns over inflation and tensions involving Iran featuring prominently in the political debate. The outcome could influence internal party discussions and shape voter preferences ahead of the 2028 presidential election.

Also Read: US Midterm Elections 2026: When Will Results Be Declared, How Are Votes Counted? Explained

Counting Delays Feared

Election officials have warned that the counting and certification process could face challenges, particularly in closely contested races. Disputes over voter eligibility, ballot counting and the certification of results could delay the announcement of final outcomes.

Long queues at polling stations, technical problems with voting machines and objections raised by political party representatives could also trigger legal challenges.

The US Justice Department is planning to deploy 1,000 election monitors across the country, reportedly three times the number sent during the previous midterm elections.

Attention will also be on Trump's reaction to the results, particularly if Republicans suffer significant losses in either chamber of Congress.

Also Read: US Midterm Elections 2026: Can Trump Hold On To Republican Majority As Voting Begins?