Come to Parliament for debate on SIR, EVMs: Sitharaman to Rahul

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI): Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday dared Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to come to Parliament for a debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and EVMs, instead of "issuing challenges" on social media.

In a post on X, the finance minister underlined that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has already said the government is ready to convene a special session of Parliament to debate on SIR and electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Sitharaman's response came shortly after Gandhi dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to an open debate on his charge that the "opposition is anti-national" and asked why the PM has not filed a defamation case against him over his "foreign connections" allegation.

She said, "Rahul ji, you ask the Prime Minister to choose a venue for a debate. There is already one: Parliament, where you happen to be the LoP. Why not show the same enthusiasm for a debate in Parliament that you show while issuing challenges on social media?"

"Just yesterday, Home Minister Amit Shah offered a special session to debate SIR and EVMs.

"You say, 'Daro mat'. Then bring the facts, face the scrutiny and stay to hear the answers. In the House, uphold the standards of debate you demand from others," the finance minister added.

Sitharaman said that there have been several occasions when Gandhi and his party have walked out of Parliament while the government was responding to their allegations.

"How do you claim to be so eager for a debate when you don't even stay to hear the other side?

"It doesn't stop at walkouts. You and the INDI Alliance have repeatedly disrupted proceedings, leading to entire sittings being washed out. If you are so keen on debating, why not allow Parliament to function in the first place?" she asked the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Sitharaman also slammed Gandhi for holding a mock parliament at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence earlier this week, saying, "Frankly, that was more a 'mockery of Parliament' than a 'mock Parliament'."

"You found the time and enthusiasm for that exercise. Surely, the real Parliament deserves at least as much," she added.

Sitharaman said Gandhi speaks endlessly about protecting democracy and the Constitution, but that respect should also reflect in how he treats the constitutional institutions.

"As for the issues you frivolously raise, bring specific allegations and evidence to back them up. Simply throwing together a long list of accusations doesn't make your case any stronger. As LoP, you are expected to show some seriousness and responsibility," she added.

Union minister Piyush Goyal also took a swipe at Gandhi.

"Mr. Rahul Gandhi: Debating with himself since 2014! You are in a league of your own," the commerce and industry minister said in a post on X. PTI PK DIV

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(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)